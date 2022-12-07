5 best Christmas light displays in the D.C. area
The District loves the holiday season. Here are some dazzling light displays to enjoy.
💡 Enchant: The massive light maze at Nats Park is a great place for a family outing. Enjoy dozens of food and specialty vendors, ice skating, and photo ops with Santa.
- Dates: Open most days now through Jan. 1.
- Cost: The four-person family package costs $93, and an adult ticket is $35. Ice skating is an additional cost.
- Address: Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE
💡 PG County’s Festival of Lights: This display is designed to be viewed from a vehicle, so it’s perfect for folks who want to avoid the cold. Visitors can also participate in the I Spy game to spot special items throughout the experience.
- Dates: Now through Jan. 1; 5pm to 10pm.
- Cost: Varies based on the type of vehicle. Cars are $10 online and $15 at the gate.
- Address: 301 Watkins Park Dr., Upper Marlboro. Enter along Route 202.
💡 NOVA Park’s Winter Walk of Lights: Stroll through Meadowlark Botanical Gardens while sipping warm beverages — some of which come spiked — and munching s'mores. This display welcomes dogs on specific nights.
- Dates: Through Jan. 8., 5 or 5:30pm to 10pm.
- Cost: Tickets start at $16 per person and $5 per dog on pet nights.
- Address: 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna
💡 ZooLights: Animal lovers will enjoy seeing the zoo all aglow with animal lanterns and LED lights. The event includes live music, holiday shopping, and good eats.
- Dates: Open most days now through Dec. 30.
- Cost: Free, but you will need to reserve a special entry pass. Parking is $30.
- Address: 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW
💡 DC Holiday Lights: Various D.C. neighborhoods have decorated their main streets. This is an ideal outing for folks looking to explore a new part of the city.
- You can also cast your vote for the best-decorated corridor.
Check out the decorations in Chevy Chase, Cleveland Park, Columbia Heights, Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Logan Circle, Lower Georgia Ave., Mt. Pleasant, Petworth, The Parks, U Street, Upper Georgia Ave., Uptown, and Woodley Park.
- Dates: Now through Jan. 8.
- Cost: Free!
