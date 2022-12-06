Here's how Metro's new budget proposal will impact you

Metro has released its proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, 2023. It includes ambitious plans to make the agency more efficient and user friendly.

Here are four big takeaways from the proposal:

Some wait times would be cut in half.

Metro wants to bring back all of its 7000-series trains and to focus on areas with the highest ridership potential. Metro aims to bring wait times down to three to six minutes in the central part of the system, and eight to 12 minutes elsewhere.

That would mean wait times would go from 12 minutes to six minutes at stations like Congress Heights on the Green Line, and from 10 minutes to seven-and-a-half minutes at stations like Vienna on the Orange Line during the morning rush.

Determining the cost of a ride would be simpler under the new system.

Metro’s current fare determination is complicated and based both on miles traveled and time of day. The new fare system would just be based on miles traveled, with a $2 base fare and a maximum fare of $6.50 (up from $6). Late night and weekend fares would remain $2.

Yes, but: The agency projects that the average fare will increase 5% across the board, with price increases specifically impacting those who ride farther distances during off-peak hours.

For example, a mid-day trip from L’Enfant Plaza to Vienna would cost $3.85 under the current fare system. The same trip during the same time of day would cost $6.50 with the simplified fare structure.

The agency wants to make riding cheaper for low-income passengers.

The agency plans to launch a low-income fare program which would provide a 50% discount to participants. Metro plans to make the program open to any rider who’s eligible for SNAP.

The budget deficit will continue to be an issue.

The agency plans to use money from projected increased ridership, federal maintenance funds and other sources to close its $185 million budget gap during fiscal year 2024.

But, in the years to come, Metro predicts that its needs will surpass available funding, even as ridership rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

What’s next: These plans are all pending board approval. Metro will present the proposed budget to the board on Thursday.