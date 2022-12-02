Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $645k

This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties priced from $645,000 to $4.69 million.

Why we love it: This townhouse features a renovated kitchen with sleek quartz countertops and bar seating.

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Logan Circle Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 980 square feet

Sylvia Hevesi Day and Megan Conway at Compass Features: Central A/C, fireplace, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Sylvia Hevesi Day

Why we love it: You'll love hosting dinner parties in this home. It features a grand foyer, living room, separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen that was renovated in 2018.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,369 square feet

Sue Goodhart at Compass Features: Two-car garage, fully finished basement, fenced-in backyard

Why we love it: This Bellevue Forest home comes with several new updates, including the roof, HVAC, fireplaces, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,400 square feet

W. Ted Gossett and Joe Kotula of Washington Fine Properties. Features: Two fireplaces, fenced-in backyard, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Joe Kotula

Why we love it: The primary bedroom suite in this sprawling Craftsman will make you feel like royalty. It includes a spa bathroom and two large walk-in closets.

Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD

Chevy Chase, MD Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,700 square feet

Listed by: Gali Sapir and Dan Metcalf of Long & Foster Real Estate

Gali Sapir and Dan Metcalf of Long & Foster Real Estate Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Gali Sapir

Why we love it: This home will be the perfect cookout spot when the weather gets warmer. Its features include a koi pond and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven imported from Naples.

Neighborhood: Kent

Kent Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 7,100 square feet

6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 7,100 square feet Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Hardwood flooring, fully finished basement, two fireplaces

Photo: Nathan Stewart

Photo: Nathan Stewart