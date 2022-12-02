16 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $645k

Maxwell Millington

6817 Delaware St. Photo courtesy of Gali Sapir

This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties priced from $645,000 to $4.69 million.

1313 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Unit A - $645,000

Why we love it: This townhouse features a renovated kitchen with sleek quartz countertops and bar seating.

  • Neighborhood: Logan Circle
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 980 square feet
  • Listed by: Sylvia Hevesi Day and Megan Conway at Compass
  • Features: Central A/C, fireplace, hardwood flooring
Photo: courtesy of Sylvia Hevesi Day
Photo: courtesy of Sylvia Hevesi Day
Photo: courtesy of Sylvia Hevesi Day
3905 Colonel Ellis Ave. - $1.29 million

Why we love it: You'll love hosting dinner parties in this home. It features a grand foyer, living room, separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen that was renovated in 2018.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,369 square feet
  • Listed by: Sue Goodhart at Compass
  • Features: Two-car garage, fully finished basement, fenced-in backyard
3671 N. Monroe St. - $1.85 million

Why we love it: This Bellevue Forest home comes with several new updates, including the roof, HVAC, fireplaces, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors.

  • Neighborhood: Arlington
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,400 square feet
  • Listed by: W. Ted Gossett and Joe Kotula of Washington Fine Properties.
  • Features: Two fireplaces, fenced-in backyard, hardwood flooring
Photo: courtesy of Joe Kotula
Photo: courtesy of Joe Kotula
6817 Delaware St. - $2.19 million

Why we love it: The primary bedroom suite in this sprawling Craftsman will make you feel like royalty. It includes a spa bathroom and two large walk-in closets.

  • Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,700 square feet
  • Listed by: Gali Sapir and Dan Metcalf of Long & Foster Real Estate
  • Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
Photo: courtesy of Gali Sapir
Photo: courtesy of Gali Sapir
Photo: courtesy of Gali Sapir
5032 Fulton St. NW - $4.69 million

Why we love it: This home will be the perfect cookout spot when the weather gets warmer. Its features include a koi pond and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven imported from Naples.

  • Neighborhood: Kent
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 7,100 square feet
  • Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, fully finished basement, two fireplaces
Photo: Nathan Stewart
Photo: Nathan Stewart
Photo: Nathan Stewart
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more