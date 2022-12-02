Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $645k
This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties priced from $645,000 to $4.69 million.
1313 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Unit A - $645,000
Why we love it: This townhouse features a renovated kitchen with sleek quartz countertops and bar seating.
- Neighborhood: Logan Circle
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 980 square feet
- Listed by: Sylvia Hevesi Day and Megan Conway at Compass
- Features: Central A/C, fireplace, hardwood flooring
3905 Colonel Ellis Ave. - $1.29 million
Why we love it: You'll love hosting dinner parties in this home. It features a grand foyer, living room, separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen that was renovated in 2018.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,369 square feet
- Listed by: Sue Goodhart at Compass
- Features: Two-car garage, fully finished basement, fenced-in backyard
3671 N. Monroe St. - $1.85 million
Why we love it: This Bellevue Forest home comes with several new updates, including the roof, HVAC, fireplaces, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,400 square feet
- Listed by: W. Ted Gossett and Joe Kotula of Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Two fireplaces, fenced-in backyard, hardwood flooring
6817 Delaware St. - $2.19 million
Why we love it: The primary bedroom suite in this sprawling Craftsman will make you feel like royalty. It includes a spa bathroom and two large walk-in closets.
- Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,700 square feet
- Listed by: Gali Sapir and Dan Metcalf of Long & Foster Real Estate
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
5032 Fulton St. NW - $4.69 million
Why we love it: This home will be the perfect cookout spot when the weather gets warmer. Its features include a koi pond and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven imported from Naples.
- Neighborhood: Kent
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 7,100 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Hardwood flooring, fully finished basement, two fireplaces
