Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region
Overall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District.
Prices are lower in:
- 20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.
- 20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).
- 20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring ($526.5K to $521.1K).
- 22041, which includes parts of Falls Church ($433.4K to $427.8K).
- 22202, which includes parts of Crystal City ($817.8K to $808.3K).
Prices are higher in:
- 20007, which includes parts of Spring Valley and is the only ZIP code in the District that’s seen prices increase, but only by half of a percentage point. Prices have stayed around $1.3M.
- 20912, which includes parts of Takoma Park ($666.2K to $680.8K).
The big picture: Areas further out in the suburbs and exurbs have seen more price increases.
- 20198, which includes part of Fauquier County, has seen prices increase ($907.2K to $931.1K).
Your turn: Hover your mouse over the map above to see how prices have changed in your neighborhood.
