Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Overall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District.

Prices are lower in:

20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.

20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).

20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring ($526.5K to $521.1K).

22041, which includes parts of Falls Church ($433.4K to $427.8K).

22202, which includes parts of Crystal City ($817.8K to $808.3K).

Prices are higher in:

20007, which includes parts of Spring Valley and is the only ZIP code in the District that’s seen prices increase, but only by half of a percentage point. Prices have stayed around $1.3M.

20912, which includes parts of Takoma Park ($666.2K to $680.8K).

The big picture: Areas further out in the suburbs and exurbs have seen more price increases.

20198, which includes part of Fauquier County, has seen prices increase ($907.2K to $931.1K).

Your turn: Hover your mouse over the map above to see how prices have changed in your neighborhood.