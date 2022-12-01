D.C. gifts for everyone on your list

This holiday season, shop local for gifts your loved ones will enjoy.

For the theater lover…

A Kennedy Center theater subscription

Purchase a ticket bundle for upcoming shows at The Kennedy Center, including "Les Miserables," "Wicked," "1776," and "Moulin Rouge." Ticket bundles include a minimum of three shows.

Show packages are also available through Studio Theatre and the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

For the animal lover…

A National Zoo membership

A National Zoo membership doesn’t just support animal care and conservation, but also includes perks. Starting at $74, the different membership levels offer discounts for food and stroller rentals, and invitations to animal previews and exhibition openings.

For the sports lover…

Tickets to their favorite team

The Nationals, Capitals, Mystics, Spirit, D.C. United, and Commanders all offer various season pass options.

For the drinks lover…

A pub pass

This $25 booklet gets you one free beer from 25 bars around the District, including Atlas Brewing, Silver Branch Brewing, and Denizens Brewing. It's a great way to introduce yourself to new bars and visit old favorites.

For the little one…

Upbounders

This D.C.-based toy shop takes inspiration from scenes around the District. Peruse puzzles, flashcards, games, and more.

For when you don’t know what else to get…

Build a gift box

What’s more personal than a gift box designed especially for you? Head to Shop Made in DC to fill a personal gift box with local items such as lotions, spirits, journals, candy, and coasters.

For the map lover…

Wild Place Prints

These detailed maps of D.C. showcase neighborhoods, wards, parks, topography, college campuses, the cherry blossoms, and more. There's something for everyone.

For the library-lover-slash-fashionista…

A "friends with benefits" t-shirt

These $23 shirts are not only soft, comfortable, and fashionable, but they support the Mt. Pleasant Library. Snag!

For the plant lover…

Grounded

This local plant shop offers a quiz to match you with your perfect plant and offers tips to nurture your green thumb.

For the foodie…

Gordy’s Pickle Jar

Get your favorite foodie some pickles, okra, and jalapeños from this local maker. Bonus: The packaging is beautiful.

For the coffee lover…

A local coffee subscription

Make sure your loved ones are fully caffeinated with a subscription to a local coffee shop. Some ideas: Counter Culture, Zeke’s, Black House Coffee Company, and Lost Sock.