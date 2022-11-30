5 D.C. holiday markets to add to your list

It’s gift-buying season, so skip the shipping and buy local. Here are some holiday markets to add to your list.

The Annual Downtown Holiday Market: Nov. 18 - Dec. 23

This holiday classic features more than 70 vendors selling everything from wood products to jewelry. Shoppers can get hot donuts or empanadas and listen to live music as they peruse the stalls.

Heurich Christmas Market: Dec. 2 - Dec. 4

Shop more than 50 local vendors with a beer in hand at this German-style holiday market. This ticketed event ($12 for general admission, $18 if you also want a beer) is kid-friendly and includes an ornament-making activity.

Chanukah Holiday Market: Dec. 6, 6:30pm-8:30pm

The Edlavitch JCC is hosting a Chanukah market with dozens of vendors selling baked goods, holiday cards, jewelry, and more. There will also be classes throughout the night, including a babka-making class.

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show: Dec. 10

Shop small businesses and more than 100 vendors in Old Town Alexandria’s John Carlyle Square.

Unique Markets at Union Market: Dec. 17 - Dec. 18

This market includes 70 creators selling artisanal gifts, housewares, leather goods, and more. A $10 entry ticket gets you a drink, a tote bag, and gift wrapping.