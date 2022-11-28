4 hours ago - News

Photos: The 2022 White House holiday decorations

Paige Hopkins
White House Christmas decor in the Cross Hall.

White House Christmas decor in the Cross Hall. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden has unveiled the White House's 2022 holiday decor with the theme "We the People".

What she's saying: "When our country comes together, we are stronger. What we share is so much greater than the things that pull us apart. The Soul of our Nation is — and always has been — 'We the People,'" she said Monday at an event at the White House.

By the number: It took a week for over 150 volunteers from across the country to install the decorations, which include:

  • Seventy-seven Christmas trees.
  • Over 83,615 holiday lights.
  • Both Biden pets, Willow the cat and Commander the German Shepherd.
  • A menorah in the Cross Hall — made of wood from a Truman-era renovation — and sterling silver candle cups, per the AP.
  • A White House made of gingerbread with 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate and 40 pounds of royal icing.
Take a look around
Christmas decorations are displayed at the East Wing entrance of the White House.
Christmas decorations are displayed at the East Wing entrance of the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Christmas decorations that feature first cat Willow in the State Dining Room of the White House.
Christmas decorations that feature first cat Willow in the State Dining Room of the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
The gingerbread White House in the State Dining room.
The gingerbread White House in the State Dining room. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Christmas decorations in the China Room at the White House.
Christmas decorations in the China Room at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
A colorful White House Christmas bell display.
A colorful White House Christmas bell display hanging in the window of the Green Room. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Christmas decorations near a portrait of former President Barack Obama at the White House.
Christmas decorations near a portrait of former President Barack Obama at the White House. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Christmas decor in the White House's East Colonnade.
Decor through the East Colonnade. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Christmas decorations that feature first dog Commander in the State Dining Room.
Christmas decorations that feature first dog Commander in the State Dining Room. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Volunteers shared family recipes as part of the White House Christmas decor.
Volunteers shared family recipes as part of the White House Christmas decor. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Green Room Christmas decor at the White House.
The Green Room Christmas decor. Photo: Jim Watson/ AFP
