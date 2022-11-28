4 places to grab lunch in D.C. for under $15
POV: You're tired of cooking after Thanksgiving, but don't want to break the bank for lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options around $15.
Andy's Pizza
What's on the menu: Andy's serves pizza (whole and by the slice), salad, wings, and Old Bay fries.
- Enjoy pizza by the slice (starting at $4.32), chicken tenders ($10), and wings ($12).
- Details: See all of Andy's Pizza hours and locations here.
Roaming Rooster
What's on the menu: Chicken! Roaming Rooster has your poultry needs covered with sandwiches, wings, tenders, and nuggets.
- Munch on chicken sandwiches (starting at $9.99), wings ($8.49), fried chicken and coleslaw ($8.99), and down some shakes ($5.49).
- Details: See all Roaming Rooster hours and locations here.
Taqueria Habanero
What's on the menu: The Habanero family opened an authentic Mexican restaurant in 2014 in Columbia Heights. Their recipes come from their hometown of Puebla, Mexico.
- Taste tacos (starting at $4.25), quesadillas ($11), huarache ($11), burritos ($13), and Cuban sandwiches ($14).
- Address: 3710 14th St. NW
- Hours: 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 11am-11pm Friday and Saturday.
Basebowl
What's on the menu: Located across the street from Nationals Park, Basebowl serves ramen, poke tuna nachos, dumplings, soup, and skewers.
- Try some ramen (starting at $13), bento boxes (starting at $14), dumplings (starting at $6), and small plates (starting at $5).
- Address: 1201 Half St. SE
- Hours: 11:30am-9pm Monday-Friday; 11:30am-10pm Saturday and Sunday.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..