4 hours ago - Food and Drink

4 places to grab lunch in D.C. for under $15

Maxwell Millington
Plate of tacos from Taqueria Habanero

Tacos from Taqueria Habanero. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

POV: You're tired of cooking after Thanksgiving, but don't want to break the bank for lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options around $15.

Andy's Pizza

What's on the menu: Andy's serves pizza (whole and by the slice), salad, wings, and Old Bay fries.

  • Enjoy pizza by the slice (starting at $4.32), chicken tenders ($10), and wings ($12).
  • Details: See all of Andy's Pizza hours and locations here.
Roaming Rooster

What's on the menu: Chicken! Roaming Rooster has your poultry needs covered with sandwiches, wings, tenders, and nuggets.

  • Munch on chicken sandwiches (starting at $9.99), wings ($8.49), fried chicken and coleslaw ($8.99), and down some shakes ($5.49).
  • Details: See all Roaming Rooster hours and locations here.
chicken sandwich at roaming rooster
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Taqueria Habanero

What's on the menu: The Habanero family opened an authentic Mexican restaurant in 2014 in Columbia Heights. Their recipes come from their hometown of Puebla, Mexico.

  • Taste tacos (starting at $4.25), quesadillas ($11), huarache ($11), burritos ($13), and Cuban sandwiches ($14).
  • Address: 3710 14th St. NW
  • Hours: 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 11am-11pm Friday and Saturday.
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Basebowl

What's on the menu: Located across the street from Nationals Park, Basebowl serves ramen, poke tuna nachos, dumplings, soup, and skewers.

  • Try some ramen (starting at $13), bento boxes (starting at $14), dumplings (starting at $6), and small plates (starting at $5).
  • Address: 1201 Half St. SE
  • Hours: 11:30am-9pm Monday-Friday; 11:30am-10pm Saturday and Sunday.
