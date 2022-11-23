Where to shop for Christmas trees around D.C.
It’s never too early to buy a Christmas tree, and this year, sooner rather than later may be the way to go.
Why it matters: Don't panic. There isn’t a particular shortage of trees this year, says Tim O’Connor of the National Christmas Tree Association.
- That's because this year's stock of trees was planted a decade ago. However, consumers who want to cut their own trees will want to start early before supplies get scarce.
Zoom in: In our area, Frasier and Douglas firs are particularly popular.
- The 19-foot Christmas tree presented to the White House on Monday was a white fir from Pennsylvania, another common tree found in the East.
To keep you from procrastinating until Christmas, here are a few local options for tree shopping.
Butler’s Orchard | 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, Maryland
Cut your own tree starting Nov. 25 by reservation only. The $5 parking fee also includes access to the farm’s holiday festival, with trees starting at $84.95 plus tax. Admission is free on weekdays.
- Douglas and Canaan firs between 5 and 7 feet are available. Pre-cut trees are also available for purchase with a reservation.
Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm | 2700 Sumantown Rd., Middletown, Maryland
Dreamland has cut-your-own and pre-cut trees for sale, including Douglas fir, blue spruce, concolor fir, Norway spruce, and Canaan fir.
- The farm also has a café, a Christmas shop (stock up on ornaments!), a playground, fires, and a bird pen for patrons to visit.
Milltown Creek Tree Farms | 38757 Householder Rd., Lovettsville, Virginia
Cut your own tree starting Nov. 25 with saws, wagons, and other equipment included. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot cider on weekends.
- Trees, which are up to 8 feet tall, include blue, Meyer, and white spruce; Douglas and concolor fir; Scotch, and white pine. Pre-cut trees and wreaths are also available.
Dan and Bryan Trees | 3810 Massachusetts Ave., NW, D.C.
This fresh-cut Christmas tree lot opens the Friday after Thanksgiving with Douglas and Fraser firs in varying heights. Wreaths, roping, and stands are also available.
- Dan and Bryan Trees have two other locations, one in Maryland and the other in West Virginia.
