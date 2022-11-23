Where to shop for Christmas trees around D.C.

It's going to be a white fir Christmas at the White House. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It’s never too early to buy a Christmas tree, and this year, sooner rather than later may be the way to go.

Why it matters: Don't panic. There isn’t a particular shortage of trees this year, says Tim O’Connor of the National Christmas Tree Association.

That's because this year's stock of trees was planted a decade ago. However, consumers who want to cut their own trees will want to start early before supplies get scarce.

Zoom in: In our area, Frasier and Douglas firs are particularly popular.

The 19-foot Christmas tree presented to the White House on Monday was a white fir from Pennsylvania, another common tree found in the East.

To keep you from procrastinating until Christmas, here are a few local options for tree shopping.

Butler’s Orchard | 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, Maryland

Cut your own tree starting Nov. 25 by reservation only. The $5 parking fee also includes access to the farm’s holiday festival, with trees starting at $84.95 plus tax. Admission is free on weekdays.

Douglas and Canaan firs between 5 and 7 feet are available. Pre-cut trees are also available for purchase with a reservation.

Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm | 2700 Sumantown Rd., Middletown, Maryland

Dreamland has cut-your-own and pre-cut trees for sale, including Douglas fir, blue spruce, concolor fir, Norway spruce, and Canaan fir.

The farm also has a café, a Christmas shop (stock up on ornaments!), a playground, fires, and a bird pen for patrons to visit.

Milltown Creek Tree Farms | 38757 Householder Rd., Lovettsville, Virginia

Cut your own tree starting Nov. 25 with saws, wagons, and other equipment included. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot cider on weekends.

Trees, which are up to 8 feet tall, include blue, Meyer, and white spruce; Douglas and concolor fir; Scotch, and white pine. Pre-cut trees and wreaths are also available.

Dan and Bryan Trees | 3810 Massachusetts Ave., NW, D.C.

This fresh-cut Christmas tree lot opens the Friday after Thanksgiving with Douglas and Fraser firs in varying heights. Wreaths, roping, and stands are also available.