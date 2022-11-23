DCPS and Washington Teachers' Union reach tentative contract agreement

D.C. public schools and the Washington Teachers’ Union say they have reached a tentative contract agreement more than three years after the union’s previous contract lapsed.

Why it matters: The two sides have been locked in a bitter fight over the new contract since October 2019, leading to an independent arbitrator taking over the negotiations last month.

Details: The tentative agreement includes back pay, a 12% salary increase over four years, and 4% retention bonuses, per a joint statement issued by city government, DCPS and union leaders.

Additional details have not been released and WTU says it will not issue a separate statement.

The big picture: Salary has been a key issue, with WTU arguing that low salaries, and no pay increase since 2019, harm teacher retention.

DCPS says its teachers are among the highest paid in the country.

What’s next: WTU members must first vote on the agreement before it is sent to D.C. Council for approval.