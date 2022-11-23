DCPS and Washington Teachers' Union reach tentative contract agreement
D.C. public schools and the Washington Teachers’ Union say they have reached a tentative contract agreement more than three years after the union’s previous contract lapsed.
Why it matters: The two sides have been locked in a bitter fight over the new contract since October 2019, leading to an independent arbitrator taking over the negotiations last month.
Details: The tentative agreement includes back pay, a 12% salary increase over four years, and 4% retention bonuses, per a joint statement issued by city government, DCPS and union leaders.
- Additional details have not been released and WTU says it will not issue a separate statement.
The big picture: Salary has been a key issue, with WTU arguing that low salaries, and no pay increase since 2019, harm teacher retention.
- DCPS says its teachers are among the highest paid in the country.
What’s next: WTU members must first vote on the agreement before it is sent to D.C. Council for approval.
