There’s no need to do the heavy lifting in the kitchen this Thanksgiving when you can let the pros do it for you. Check out these local take-home holiday meals.

Pro tip: Order deadlines for most of these options end this week, so get a move on.

🦃 Hank’s Oyster Bar (Dupont Circle and Old Town) is offering meals to feed four for $180. Order by Friday for pickup on Nov. 23.

🦃 Spice Kraft Indian Bistro (Arlington and Alexandria) is offering a six-course meal: $75 to feed two people and $135 to feed four. Order by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 24.

🦃 Unconventional Diner in Shaw is offering dinner for two, four, six, eight, or 10 people starting at $90. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up on Nov. 22 or 23.

🦃 Centrolina downtown is offering a holiday à la carte menu. Order by Friday and pick up on the 23rd or 24th.

🦃 Founding Farmers (multiple locations) is offering multiple holiday meal options including a full meal for a family of four starting at $150. Order by Friday at noon for pick up on Nov. 23 (or Thanksgiving morning at Farmers & Distillers in D.C.).

Bonus: If you do plan to cook on Thanksgiving but want someone to fry your turkey for you, check out Medium Rare’s turkey frying event at their Cleveland Park location from 10am to 4pm on Thanksgiving Day. It’s free and first-come first-served for turkeys less than 10 pounds. Donations will be collected for Feed the Fridge.