👋🏾 Hi, Paige here!

After four years of delays, the Silver Line extension is officially open, adding six new stations, including three in Loudoun County.

Why it matters: D.C. travelers and residents can now reach Dulles Airport by Metrorail, which for many of us means saving money on pricey rideshares.

Additionally, Loudoun County officials aim to spur additional development now that the area has better public transit access.

How it works: I rode the new Silver Line extension yesterday afternoon from L’Enfant Plaza to Dulles to get a sense of what it's like for travelers.

The ride: It’s a straight shot once you get on the Silver Line. Metro’s WiFi didn't work well for me on the train, but cell service was great.

The platform: Dulles has some cover but is mostly open-air, pretty similar to the one at Reagan National, so travelers will certainly feel the elements as they wait.

Trip time: The ride from L'Enfant took 58 minutes, which matches up exactly with Metro’s predicted trip time.

Trip cost: $6. Checking my app at the same time, I saw that an UberX would’ve cost me $57.

Getting inside: Using the moving walkways, it took me about six minutes to get from Dulles’ Metro stop to the airline check-in counters.

But with suitcases or kids in tow, it would likely take longer to navigate the escalators and elevators along the route.

Don't worry about getting lost. There’s plenty of signage to guide you to and from the Metro stop.

Bonus: Metro released new Silver Line trip cards to celebrate the opening. You can snag one at one of the six new stations but act fast. There are less than 20,000 available.