Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $499k
This week's hot homes roundup features five intriguing properties between $499,900 and $4,295,000.
3536 S. Stafford St. Unit B1 - $499,900
Why we love it: From the bathrooms to the appliances, HVAC and water heater, a lot has been renovated or updated in this Arlington condo.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,100 square feet
- Listed by: Kay Houghton & Associates
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, neighborhood pool
711 Colby Ave. - $749,900
Why we love it: This spacious Craftsman-style home is filled with windows, letting in plenty of natural light.
- Neighborhood: Takoma Park
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,918 square feet
- Listed by: Katie Dwyer and Erich Cabe at Compass
- Features: Fenced-in backyard, central A/C, fully finished basement
2323 Ontario Rd. NW #1 - $1.09 million
Why we love it: This townhouse features a wireless Ring home security system, a Nest thermostat, and keyless deadbolt locks.
- Neighborhood: Adams Morgan
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet
- Listed by: Kharye Dunlap at Redfin
- Features: Central A/C, hardwood flooring, SmartHome features
407 Independence Ave. SE - $2.2 million
Why we love it: Remodeled in 2017, this colonial has solar panels on the roof, a private patio, and a backyard with a fire pit.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2.675 square feet
- Listed by: Hunter and Mark McFadden at Compass
- Features: Fireplace, enclosed porch, fully finished basement
3045 W. Lane Keys NW - $4.29 million
Why we love it: This turn-key property has a custom elevator that provides access to all four levels.
- Neighborhood: Georgetown
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,679 square feet
- Listed by: Malcolm Dilley and Ben Roth at Washington Fine Properties, LLC
- Features: Hardwood flooring, two fireplaces, central A/C
