Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $499k

This week's hot homes roundup features five intriguing properties between $499,900 and $4,295,000.

Why we love it: From the bathrooms to the appliances, HVAC and water heater, a lot has been renovated or updated in this Arlington condo.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,100 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,100 square feet

Hardwood flooring, central A/C, neighborhood pool

Photo: courtesy of Kay Houghton

Photo: courtesy of Kay Houghton

Why we love it: This spacious Craftsman-style home is filled with windows, letting in plenty of natural light.

Neighborhood: Takoma Park

Takoma Park Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,918 square feet

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,918 square feet

Fenced-in backyard, central A/C, fully finished basement

Photo: courtesy of Katie Dwyer

Photo: courtesy of Katie Dwyer

Why we love it: This townhouse features a wireless Ring home security system, a Nest thermostat, and keyless deadbolt locks.

Neighborhood: Adams Morgan

Adams Morgan Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet

Central A/C, hardwood flooring, SmartHome features

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: Remodeled in 2017, this colonial has solar panels on the roof, a private patio, and a backyard with a fire pit.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2.675 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2.675 square feet

Fireplace, enclosed porch, fully finished basement

Photo: courtesy of Hunter McFadden

Photo: courtesy of Hunter McFadden

Photo: courtesy of Hunter McFadden

Why we love it: This turn-key property has a custom elevator that provides access to all four levels.

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Georgetown Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,679 square feet

5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,679 square feet

Hardwood flooring, two fireplaces, central A/C

Photo: courtesy of Malcolm Dilley and Ben Roth