Hot homes: 5 stunning D.C.-area luxury homes for sale

This week's hot homes roundup features five knockout luxury properties from $1.12 million to $10.95 million.

Why we love it: Tucked away in Potomac, this spacious colonial has been fully renovated this year and includes new windows (minus the primary bedroom), new drywall, flooring, and electrical.

Neighborhood: Potomac Woods

Potomac Woods Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,266 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,266 square feet Listed by: Emily Cottone at Redfin

Emily Cottone at Redfin Features: Central A/C, three fireplaces, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: With three outdoor spaces, there are plenty of areas to relax in the sun and entertain visitors.

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Logan Circle Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet Listed by: Sean Ruppert at Monument Sotheby's International Realty

Sean Ruppert at Monument Sotheby's International Realty Features: Central A/C, hardwood flooring, gated entrance.

Photo: courtesy of Sean Ruppert

Photo: courtesy of Sean Ruppert

Photo: courtesy of Sean Ruppert

Why we love it: There are a ton of amenities that come inside this European-style home. A 1,000+ bottle wine cellar, wet bar, fitness room, music room, dedicated art room, and movie theater.

Neighborhood: Oakton, VA

Oakton, VA Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 15,253 square feet

6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 15,253 square feet Listed by: Kelly Martinez at Coldwell Banker Realty

Kelly Martinez at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, 7-car garage

Photo: Absolute Altitude

Photo: Absolute Altitude

Photo: Absolute Altitude

Why we love it: This massive tucked-away single-family home has a sauna, pool, wine storage, and an elevator that reaches all four levels.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Wesley Heights Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 2 half baths, 8,600 square feet

6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 2 half baths, 8,600 square feet Listed by: Lee Arrowood at Compass

Lee Arrowood at Compass Features: Hardwood and stone flooring, fireplace, heated saltwater pool

Photo: courtesy of Lee Arrowood

Photo: courtesy of Lee Arrowood

Why we love it: Located on 1.7 acres of land is this Bethesda estate equipped with a swimming pool, tennis court, four-car garage, a motor court for up to 15 vehicles, and a one-bedroom guest suite.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 12,205 square feet

6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 12,205 square feet Listed by: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Five fireplaces, central A/C, marble and hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Christie-Anne Weiss

Photo: courtesy of Christie-Anne Weiss