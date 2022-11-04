Hot homes: 5 stunning D.C.-area luxury homes for sale
This week's hot homes roundup features five knockout luxury properties from $1.12 million to $10.95 million.
1401 Kersey Ln. - $1,125,000
Why we love it: Tucked away in Potomac, this spacious colonial has been fully renovated this year and includes new windows (minus the primary bedroom), new drywall, flooring, and electrical.
- Neighborhood: Potomac Woods
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,266 square feet
- Listed by: Emily Cottone at Redfin
- Features: Central A/C, three fireplaces, hardwood flooring
1007 O St. NW - $2.59 million
Why we love it: With three outdoor spaces, there are plenty of areas to relax in the sun and entertain visitors.
- Neighborhood: Logan Circle
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet
- Listed by: Sean Ruppert at Monument Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Central A/C, hardwood flooring, gated entrance.
10300 Conejo Ln. - $6.64 million
Why we love it: There are a ton of amenities that come inside this European-style home. A 1,000+ bottle wine cellar, wet bar, fitness room, music room, dedicated art room, and movie theater.
- Neighborhood: Oakton, VA
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 15,253 square feet
- Listed by: Kelly Martinez at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, 7-car garage
4640 Cathedral Ave. NW - $9.75 million
Why we love it: This massive tucked-away single-family home has a sauna, pool, wine storage, and an elevator that reaches all four levels.
- Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 2 half baths, 8,600 square feet
- Listed by: Lee Arrowood at Compass
- Features: Hardwood and stone flooring, fireplace, heated saltwater pool
7116 Glenbrook Rd. - $10.95 million
Why we love it: Located on 1.7 acres of land is this Bethesda estate equipped with a swimming pool, tennis court, four-car garage, a motor court for up to 15 vehicles, and a one-bedroom guest suite.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 12,205 square feet
- Listed by: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Five fireplaces, central A/C, marble and hardwood flooring
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..