Scoop: Hirshhorn’s Kusama exhibition extended through 2023

“One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will remain on display at the Hirshhorn Museum through spring 2023. It was originally scheduled to end next month.

Hirshhorn leadership says they want as many people as possible to experience the trailblazing Japanese artist’s work.

The popular exhibition has already attracted more than 140,000 visitors since opening in April.

What’s new: “Self-Portrait” an etching from the National Museum of Asian Art and “Yayoi Kusama Cp AP,” a photogram of Kusama by Kunié Sugiura will be added to the exhibition.

Both mirror rooms, “Phalli’s Field” (featuring red polka dots) and “My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe” (with the multicolored polka dots), will remain, as will the iconic yellow and black “Pumpkin.”

How to see it: Starting Nov. 9, the museum will offer three ways to get tickets.

For the first time, all visitors can access free, next-day passes online.

Hirshhorn Insiders can reserve preferred time slot passes online.

Same-day passes will be available online and in person.

Note: Until Nov. 9, tickets can be reserved in person at the museum. The exhibition will be closed from Nov. 7 - Nov. 9.