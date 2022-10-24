1 hour ago - News

Fashion lookbook: Howard Homecoming

Paige Hopkins

The Bison excelled at football and fashion this weekend with a 35-17 win over Delaware State and endless runway-ready looks.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the best-dressed students, alumni, and friends of the university during Howard's homecoming weekend.

Carmen Freeman shows her homecoming outfit.
Carmen Freeman, who was attending homecoming with friends, wore a school-inspired outfit with a Howard sweatshirt, slacks, and fun accessories. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Adenike Falodun models her homecoming outfit.
Adenike Falodun, who was attending homecoming with friends, wore a brightly colored jumpsuit, oversized pink sunglasses, hot pink gloves, a satin scarf, and Nike Dunks.
Tommy J. Atkins models his homecoming outfit.
Tommy J. Atkins, a Howard alum, wore a bright transitional jacket with black bottoms, shoes, glasses, and a Prada bag.
Brittany Knight, a Howard student, models her homecoming outfit.
Brittany Knight, a current Howard student, wore over-the-knee black and white boots, denim shorts, a black top, sweatshirt, and bag.
Morgan Golden, a Howard alum, models his homecoming outfit.
Morgan Golden, a Howard alum, wore a bright jacket, dark bottoms, and red sneakers.
Alexia Singletary, a Howard Alum, models her homecoming outfit.
Alexia Singletary, a Howard alum, wore a "Black Barbie" outfit with shades of brown and pink.
Darreonna Davis, a current student, models her homecoming outfit.
Darreonna Davis, a current student, wore a "school girl" inspired outfit with a mini skirt, pumps, ruffled socks, and a white Telfar bag.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more