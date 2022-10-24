Fashion lookbook: Howard Homecoming

The Bison excelled at football and fashion this weekend with a 35-17 win over Delaware State and endless runway-ready looks.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the best-dressed students, alumni, and friends of the university during Howard's homecoming weekend.

Carmen Freeman, who was attending homecoming with friends, wore a school-inspired outfit with a Howard sweatshirt, slacks, and fun accessories. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Adenike Falodun, who was attending homecoming with friends, wore a brightly colored jumpsuit, oversized pink sunglasses, hot pink gloves, a satin scarf, and Nike Dunks.

Tommy J. Atkins, a Howard alum, wore a bright transitional jacket with black bottoms, shoes, glasses, and a Prada bag.

Brittany Knight, a current Howard student, wore over-the-knee black and white boots, denim shorts, a black top, sweatshirt, and bag.

Morgan Golden, a Howard alum, wore a bright jacket, dark bottoms, and red sneakers.

Alexia Singletary, a Howard alum, wore a "Black Barbie" outfit with shades of brown and pink.