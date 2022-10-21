Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $1.03 million
This week's hot homes roundup features five lovely properties under $2 million.
320 G St. SE - $1.03 million
Why we love it: This renovated three-level rowhouse features a garden on the front and back porches which are fenced in.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,729 square feet
- Listed by: Kharye Dunlap at Redfin
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, fenced-in porches
4606 8th St. NW - $1.12 million
Why we love it: There's a potential to make money as an Airbnb host in this rowhouse that features a fully finished lower suite with a separate entrance.
- Neighborhood: Petworth
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,381 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer
1313 Shepherd St. NW - $1.19 million
Why we love it: The lower level of this century-old duplex is 825 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a separate entrance.
- Neighborhood: Petworth
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet
- Listed by: John Murray at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Central A/C, hardwood flooring, exposed brick
202 W. Myrtle St. - $1.49 million
Why we love it: The backyard includes a covered porch, brick patio, and fully fenced flat lot.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,019 square feet
- Listed by: Kelly Brocki at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Central A/C, fireplace, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard
8901 Falls Rd. - $1.99 million
Why we love it: This Craftsman-style home has a spacious covered deck overlooking the swimming pool and Jacuzzi.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4,481 square feet
- Listed by: Jane Dobridge at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
- Features: Pool, fenced-in backyard, fireplace, fully finished basement.
