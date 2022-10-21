Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $1.03 million

This week's hot homes roundup features five lovely properties under $2 million.

Why we love it: This renovated three-level rowhouse features a garden on the front and back porches which are fenced in.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,729 square feet

Kharye Dunlap at Redfin Features: Fireplace, central A/C, fenced-in porches

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: There's a potential to make money as an Airbnb host in this rowhouse that features a fully finished lower suite with a separate entrance.

Neighborhood: Petworth

Petworth Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,381 square feet

Chelsea Traylor at Redfin Features: Fireplace, central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: The lower level of this century-old duplex is 825 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a separate entrance.

Neighborhood: Petworth

Petworth Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet

John Murray at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Central A/C, hardwood flooring, exposed brick

Photo: HomeVisit

Photo: HomeVisit

Why we love it: The backyard includes a covered porch, brick patio, and fully fenced flat lot.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,019 square feet

Kelly Brocki at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Central A/C, fireplace, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard

Photo: Erin Kelleher Photography

Photo: Erin Kelleher Photography

Photo: Erin Kelleher Photography

Why we love it: This Craftsman-style home has a spacious covered deck overlooking the swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Potomac Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4,481 square feet

Jane Dobridge at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Features: Pool, fenced-in backyard, fireplace, fully finished basement.

Photo: courtesy of Jane Dobridge

Photo: courtesy of Jane Dobridge