Reduced hours for Rock Creek trail near zoo sparks pushback

A popular Rock Creek Park trail near the National Zoo reopened this month, but there’s a catch: it closes earlier than before.

Driving the news : The half-mile path — part of the Rock Creek Park trail for cyclists and pedestrians — reopened after four years of construction that included building a new bridge.

The trail opens at 7am, but closes at 5pm because it is now managed by the National Zoo, which closes around the same time.

That forces bicyclists to detour through a “dangerously narrow sidewalk” in the Beach Drive Tunnel during evening rush hour, the Washington Area Bicyclists Association says.

What they’re saying: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said yesterday she plans to meet with zoo and National Park Service officials to “explore options to extend the trail hours.”

“The zoo explained that the trail hours are tied to the zoo’s hours of operations to maintain accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, since the trail runs through the zoo’s secondary animal containment perimeter,” Norton said in a statement.

The National Park Service did not return Axios' email seeking comment.

