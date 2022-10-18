How to fake it: A beginner's guide to the 2022/23 Capitals season

Let's face it: The Nationals and D.C. United haven't wowed us this year. But, luckily, one of our best teams, the Washington Capitals, just kicked off their season.

If you’re not a superfan, here’s a quick guide to sound like an insider.

What’s happening: The team got bumped out of last season's Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round. But after a strong offseason showing, hopes are high.

Who to watch: Captain Alex Ovechkin and center Evgeny Kuznetsov were the team's backbone, but fans have a few new faces to get excited about.

Newcomer Dylan Strome is filling Nicklas Backstrom’s second-line center spot as he recovers from hip surgery, per ESPN. After four seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, the 25-year-old Strome joins the Caps fresh off last season's career-best 22 goals and 26 assists, per the Washington Post.

Between the lines: Haters have been counting out the aging team since our last Stanley Cup (2018). And yeah, Ovechkin is 37, and forward T.J. Oshie is 35. But even loyalists will acknowledge that injuries are a real threat this year.

Besides Backstrom, forward Tom Wilson will be out until December with a busted knee and Carl Hagelin is recovering from hip and eye injuries.

Game changer: New goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper just won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, and comes to the Caps with a five-year, $26.25 million deal.

Be smart: If you go to watch a game, don’t forget to Rock the Red, (and maybe brush up on the cheers too: Let’s go, Caps! C-A-P-S, Caps, Caps, Caps!)

If you don’t need to get more food during intermission, might we suggest hanging around to watch local kids — the Mites on Ice — play their own game in Caps jerseys? Slapshot is the referee, of course.

Where to watch: If you really want to get into the action, nearby Penn Social is a good place to grab a beer and cheer.

One fun fact to go: The Caps practice at Ballston's MedStar Capitals Iceplex and the public can watch.