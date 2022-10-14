21 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $659k

Maxwell Millington

18544 Sandpiper Pl. Photo: Alex Mokrohuz

This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties under $2 million.

3035 15th St. NW #204 - $659,000

Why we love it: With floor-to-ceiling windows in both bedrooms, you'll get plenty of natural light throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 896 square feet
  • Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, bike storage
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
1867 Corcoran St. NE, Unit B - $774,900

Why we love it: This roomy condo has an enclosed rooftop deck which provides a nice sunny environment to entertain visitors.

  • Neighborhood: Brentwood
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,760 square feet
  • Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
  • Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood flooring
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
1826 6th St. NW - $975,000

Why we love it: If the curb appeal doesn't win you over, this townhouse's convenient location might. It's close to many of the area’s most popular spots to dine, drink, and shop.

  • Neighborhood: Shaw
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,450 square feet
  • Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
  • Features: Central A/C, exposed brick, hardwood flooring, fenced-in patio
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
5018 Alta Vista Rd. - $1.2 million

Why we love it: This eco-friendly ranch comes with paid-off solar panels.

  • Neighborhood: Bethesda
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,839 square feet
  • Listed by: Kris Paolini at Redfin
  • Features: Fully finished basement with private entrance, central A/C, screened-in porch
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
18544 Sandpiper Pl. - $1.69 million

Why we love it: The custom screened-in porch, finished lower level with wet bar, theater area, fitness room, and pool make this massive estate perfect for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: Leesburg
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 7,810 square feet
  • Listed by: Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Three-car garage, fenced-in backyard, four fireplaces, hardwood flooring.
Photo: Alex Mokrohuz
Photo: Alex Mokrohuz
Photo: Alex Mokrohuz
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more