Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $659k

This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties under $2 million.

Why we love it: With floor-to-ceiling windows in both bedrooms, you'll get plenty of natural light throughout.

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 896 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This roomy condo has an enclosed rooftop deck which provides a nice sunny environment to entertain visitors.

Neighborhood: Brentwood

Brentwood Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,760 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: If the curb appeal doesn't win you over, this townhouse's convenient location might. It's close to many of the area’s most popular spots to dine, drink, and shop.

Neighborhood: Shaw

Shaw Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,450 square feet

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Why we love it: This eco-friendly ranch comes with paid-off solar panels.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,839 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: The custom screened-in porch, finished lower level with wet bar, theater area, fitness room, and pool make this massive estate perfect for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Leesburg

Leesburg Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 7,810 square feet

Photo: Alex Mokrohuz

