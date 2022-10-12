Exclusive: Blank Street Coffee expands to D.C.
Blank Street Coffee, a small-format coffee shop that prides itself on serving quality coffee at prices lower than Starbucks, is opening its first D.C. locations.
Details: The two new shops will be at 1847 7th Street in Shaw and 1250 Connecticut Ave. in Dupont Circle.
- The brand plans to bring a total of ten locations to the D.C. area.
The Dupont location will hold a soft launch today while the Shaw location will soft launch tomorrow. Both locations will celebrate a grand opening on Friday with $2 drinks and all proceeds going to D.C. Central Kitchen.
How it works: Blank Street’s shops are small, meant for customers to grab their drinks and go. The menu has all the coffee basics plus a few seasonal drinks, and pastries from Fresh Baguette and Green Almond Pantry.
- A small latte starts at $3.50.
Background: The coffee shop first opened during the pandemic and has since launched over 40 shops across New York, Boston, and London.
