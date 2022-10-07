Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $499k

This week's hot homes roundup features five attractive properties between $499,00 and $4.59 million.

Why we love it: Finished in 1901, this condo sits in the first apartment building ever built in the Kalorama Triangle area of D.C., and it is among the oldest luxury apartment buildings in town.

Neighborhood: Kalorama

Kalorama Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,000 square feet

Trish McKenna at Evers & Co. Real Estate Features: Hardwood flooring, new appliances, in-unit laundry

Why we love it: Besides the renovated kitchen and bathroom, we love that this condo is near the Dupont Metro and across the street from Open Door Market.

Neighborhood: Kalorama

Kalorama Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, central A/C

Why we love it: This two-level single-family home comes with a spacious screened deck, perfect for weather-proof outdoor relaxation. Plus, it's in a desirable school district.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 half baths, 2,784 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 half baths, 2,784 square feet Listed by: Dominique Rychlik at Compass

Dominique Rychlik at Compass Features: Two-car garage, central A/C, hardwood flooring

Why we love it: This Old Town townhouse is equipped for sustainability. It features an underground geothermal heating/cooling system and solar skylights and panels, and a 220-volt electric vehicle charger in the garage.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,917 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,917 square feet Listed by: Phyllis Patterson at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Phyllis Patterson at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces

Why we love it: The wood-paneled elevator should make it a little easier to get around this massive estate.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Wesley Heights Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths 6,400 square feet

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths 6,400 square feet Listed by: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzer at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzer at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Fenced-in backyard, two-car garage, hardwood and marble flooring

