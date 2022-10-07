Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $499k
This week's hot homes roundup features five attractive properties between $499,00 and $4.59 million.
2220 20th St. NW #55 - $499,000
Why we love it: Finished in 1901, this condo sits in the first apartment building ever built in the Kalorama Triangle area of D.C., and it is among the oldest luxury apartment buildings in town.
- Neighborhood: Kalorama
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,000 square feet
- Listed by: Trish McKenna at Evers & Co. Real Estate
- Features: Hardwood flooring, new appliances, in-unit laundry
2127 California St. NW #305 - $949,000
Why we love it: Besides the renovated kitchen and bathroom, we love that this condo is near the Dupont Metro and across the street from Open Door Market.
- Neighborhood: Kalorama
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, central A/C
8007 Thornley Ct.- $1.19 million
Why we love it: This two-level single-family home comes with a spacious screened deck, perfect for weather-proof outdoor relaxation. Plus, it's in a desirable school district.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 half baths, 2,784 square feet
- Listed by: Dominique Rychlik at Compass
- Features: Two-car garage, central A/C, hardwood flooring
100 Quay St. - $2.95 million
Why we love it: This Old Town townhouse is equipped for sustainability. It features an underground geothermal heating/cooling system and solar skylights and panels, and a 220-volt electric vehicle charger in the garage.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,917 square feet
- Listed by: Phyllis Patterson at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces
4537 Lowell St. NW - $4.59 million
Why we love it: The wood-paneled elevator should make it a little easier to get around this massive estate.
- Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths 6,400 square feet
- Listed by: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzer at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Fenced-in backyard, two-car garage, hardwood and marble flooring
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..