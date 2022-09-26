26 mins ago - News

Interactive game: Map D.C.'s neighborhoods

Jared Whalen
A GIF of a neighborhood border being drawn
Game: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

D.C. is a city of neighborhoods. But have you ever quibbled with friends over where one ends and another begins? Think you know our city better than other Axios subscribers? Here's your chance to prove it.

Axios' visual storytelling team came up with a game to guesstimate the boundaries of our neighborhoods and compare your answers to others.

How it works: Follow this link to play the game.

Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more