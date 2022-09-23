Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.
- Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.
Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub.
Here’s some of what’s coming:
- Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and seafood (coming late this fall).
- Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips (coming late this fall)
- Philippe by Philippe Chow, a New York mainstay serving traditional Chinese food.
- Milk and Honey Cafe, Thompson Hospitality’s popular all-day brunch spot.
- Slice of Matchbox, the fast-casual version of popular pizza restaurant Matchbox.
- Limani, elevated Mediterranean food with a location right on the water.
- Pendry, the waterfront hotel will have three dining concepts of its own (hotel and restaurant concepts opening on Oct. 26).
- Three new parks meant for finding some peace throughout the day.
Some areas, including the Tides apartments, are already open.
Zoom in: This phase of The Wharf will feel a bit more buttoned up — you start with flip-flops at the fish market and work your way up to heels once you get to the new stuff toward the southern end, developer Monty Hoffman tells Axios.
- Hoffman, who lives in a condo at The Wharf, says he is especially excited about Bar Pendry, seeing it as a good pregame and post-game spot.
- He also describes Moonraker, a Japanese-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant inside the Pendry, as a great spot for a nightcap.
Because developers enlisted interior designers for indoor and outdoor spaces, expect to see elevated touches outside too. Such as the outdoor chandeliers near the Pendry Hotel and a marble fountain near the Amaris condos.
What we're watching: Hoffman, who recently launched a $65 million development fund to finance new projects, is also working on a nearby project at Buzzard’s Point.
