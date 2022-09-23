15 mins ago - News

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

Paige Hopkins
A rendering of the Wharf's new phase two buildings.
A rendering of some of phase two's new buildings. Image: Montage for Pendry, Washington DC - The Wharf.

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.

  • Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.

Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. 

Here’s some of what’s coming: 
  • Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and seafood (coming late this fall).
  • Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips (coming late this fall)
  • Philippe by Philippe Chow, a New York mainstay serving traditional Chinese food.
  • Milk and Honey Cafe, Thompson Hospitality’s popular all-day brunch spot.
  • Slice of Matchbox, the fast-casual version of popular pizza restaurant Matchbox.
  • Limani, elevated Mediterranean food with a location right on the water.
  • Pendry, the waterfront hotel will have three dining concepts of its own (hotel and restaurant concepts opening on Oct. 26).
  • Three new parks meant for finding some peace throughout the day.

Some areas, including the Tides apartments, are already open.

A rendering of Moonraker, a new restaurant coming to the Wharf.
A rendering of Moonraker. Image: Montage for Pendry, Washington DC - The Wharf

Zoom in: This phase of The Wharf will feel a bit more buttoned up — you start with flip-flops at the fish market and work your way up to heels once you get to the new stuff toward the southern end, developer Monty Hoffman tells Axios.

  • Hoffman, who lives in a condo at The Wharf, says he is especially excited about Bar Pendry, seeing it as a good pregame and post-game spot.
  • He also describes Moonraker, a Japanese-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant inside the Pendry, as a great spot for a nightcap. 

Because developers enlisted interior designers for indoor and outdoor spaces, expect to see elevated touches outside too. Such as the outdoor chandeliers near the Pendry Hotel and a marble fountain near the Amaris condos. 

What we're watching: Hoffman, who recently launched a $65 million development fund to finance new projects, is also working on a nearby project at Buzzard’s Point.

A rendering of Bar Pendry, a new bar coming to the Wharf.
A rendering of Bar Pendry. Image: Montage for Pendry, Washington DC - The Wharf
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more