Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.

Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.

Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub.

Here’s some of what’s coming:

Some areas, including the Tides apartments, are already open.

A rendering of Moonraker. Image: Montage for Pendry, Washington DC - The Wharf

Zoom in: This phase of The Wharf will feel a bit more buttoned up — you start with flip-flops at the fish market and work your way up to heels once you get to the new stuff toward the southern end, developer Monty Hoffman tells Axios.

Hoffman, who lives in a condo at The Wharf, says he is especially excited about Bar Pendry, seeing it as a good pregame and post-game spot.

He also describes Moonraker, a Japanese-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant inside the Pendry, as a great spot for a nightcap.

Because developers enlisted interior designers for indoor and outdoor spaces, expect to see elevated touches outside too. Such as the outdoor chandeliers near the Pendry Hotel and a marble fountain near the Amaris condos.

What we're watching: Hoffman, who recently launched a $65 million development fund to finance new projects, is also working on a nearby project at Buzzard’s Point.