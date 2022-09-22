Fall hikes, foliage, and apple picking in D.C.

We officially say goodbye today to summer and ‘tis the season for sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes (yes, we’re judging if you’ve already been drinkin' them), and of course, leaf-peeping. Let’s start there…

🍁 Look at those leaves: SmokyMountains.com’s interactive map predicts that the Washington region will be in peak fall foliage from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Virginia’s fall foliage report says that plentiful rain this summer will likely result in leaves staying green a bit longer.

Maryland’s preview says weather conditions this year were similar to 2021 and so the leaves will change around the same time. Last year, the southern parts of the state started seeing significant color changes by late October; peak season ended by mid-November.

🍏 Time to make apple-picking plans: Butler's pick-your-fields have apples and six other crops available, plus their annual Pumpkin Festival starts on Saturday. Homestead is also open, with apple picking and a variety of other crops for sale in the market.

🚶‍♀️Take a hike: Enjoy the beautiful fall views and get some fresh air while you do it. Here’s a roundup of NoVa hikes perfect for you and your canine friend(s), and quick hikes through the Shenandoah National Park from our Richmond team’s fall guide:

🎃 Break out your fall decor: The Halloween decor competition is steep in D.C., so bring your A game. Take a look at this inspiration, and this, and one more here.