16 mins ago - Real Estate

Where Washington lives: Sean Doolittle

Paige Hopkins
A black row house.
Photo courtesy of Nathan Stewart

Welcome to Where Washington Lives, our segment exploring the homes of D.C.’s most notable residents.

First up, everybody’s favorite philanthropist-pitcher, Sean Doolittle. 

Where he lives: The Washington National and his wife, writer Eireann Dolan, bought a cozy two-bedroom, three-bath rowhouse in late June on Capitol Hill.

  • They chose the neighborhood because it's walkable, with easy access to Metro, and centrally located, Dolan tells Axios. She says their new neighbors have been welcoming and created a sense of community.

Sold price: $1,250,000 (listed for $1,880,000).

Agent: Fred Mohseni, The ONE Street Company.

Highlights: Carrara marble countertops, high-end Viking appliances and Rohl fixtures, hardwood flooring throughout, and a private outdoor space, according to Mohseni.

  • Dolan especially loves the historic charm, original mantels, and doors.

Background: A New Jersey native, Doolittle fell in love with the District even before he joined the Nationals in 2017, per the Washington Post. As a resident who spends offseasons here, he and Dolan are passionate about statehood and other issues impacting the city.

A kitchen with marble countertops.
Photo: Nathan Stewart
A bright living room.
Photo: Nathan Stewart
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more