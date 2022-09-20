Where Washington lives: Sean Doolittle
First up, everybody’s favorite philanthropist-pitcher, Sean Doolittle.
Where he lives: The Washington National and his wife, writer Eireann Dolan, bought a cozy two-bedroom, three-bath rowhouse in late June on Capitol Hill.
- They chose the neighborhood because it's walkable, with easy access to Metro, and centrally located, Dolan tells Axios. She says their new neighbors have been welcoming and created a sense of community.
Sold price: $1,250,000 (listed for $1,880,000).
Agent: Fred Mohseni, The ONE Street Company.
Highlights: Carrara marble countertops, high-end Viking appliances and Rohl fixtures, hardwood flooring throughout, and a private outdoor space, according to Mohseni.
- Dolan especially loves the historic charm, original mantels, and doors.
Background: A New Jersey native, Doolittle fell in love with the District even before he joined the Nationals in 2017, per the Washington Post. As a resident who spends offseasons here, he and Dolan are passionate about statehood and other issues impacting the city.
- The couple even eloped on the Mall in 2017.
