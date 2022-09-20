Where Washington lives: Sean Doolittle

Welcome to Where Washington Lives, our segment exploring the homes of D.C.’s most notable residents.

First up, everybody’s favorite philanthropist-pitcher, Sean Doolittle.

Where he lives: The Washington National and his wife, writer Eireann Dolan, bought a cozy two-bedroom, three-bath rowhouse in late June on Capitol Hill.

They chose the neighborhood because it's walkable, with easy access to Metro, and centrally located, Dolan tells Axios. She says their new neighbors have been welcoming and created a sense of community.

Sold price: $1,250,000 (listed for $1,880,000).

Agent: Fred Mohseni, The ONE Street Company.

Highlights: Carrara marble countertops, high-end Viking appliances and Rohl fixtures, hardwood flooring throughout, and a private outdoor space, according to Mohseni.

Dolan especially loves the historic charm, original mantels, and doors.

Background: A New Jersey native, Doolittle fell in love with the District even before he joined the Nationals in 2017, per the Washington Post. As a resident who spends offseasons here, he and Dolan are passionate about statehood and other issues impacting the city.

The couple even eloped on the Mall in 2017.

Photo: Nathan Stewart