Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $475k

This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $475,000 and $3.99 million.

Why we love it: This contemporary condo features oversized windows ideal for plant parents or natural light lovers.

Neighborhood: Brentwood

Brentwood Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 827 square feet

Listed by: Marshall Carey at Redfin

Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood floors

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This condo comes with a secluded, fenced-in patio area.

Neighborhood: Glover Park

Glover Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 899 square feet

Listed by: Nicole Jennings at Compass

Features: Community pool, in-unit washer/dryer, fully renovated bathroom

Photo: courtesy of Nicole Jennings

Photo: courtesy of Nicole Jennings

Why we love it: This colonial townhouse has enclosed patio areas in the front and back as well as a fully finished basement.

Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet

Listed by: Mike Gallagher at Redfin Corporation

Features: Hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, central A/C

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This spacious high-tech smart home features an extensive sound system (inside & out), a security system, and luxurious coffered ceilings.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,000 square feet

Listed by: Ross Wiczer at Redfin Corp

Features: Garage, two fireplaces, central A/C, fully finished basement.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This home, built in 2005 and recently updated, showcases a roof deck with monument views, a media room, and a Tesla charger.

Neighborhood: Woodley Park

Woodley Park Specs: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 8,266 square feet

Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Features: Hardwood floors, five fireplaces, fully finished basement, elevator.

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Photo: Constance Gauthier