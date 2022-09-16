Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $475k
This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $475,000 and $3.99 million.
1005 Bryant St. NE #1 - $475,000
Why we love it: This contemporary condo features oversized windows ideal for plant parents or natural light lovers.
- Neighborhood: Brentwood
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 827 square feet
- Listed by: Marshall Carey at Redfin
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood floors
2325 37th St. NW #2 - $550,000
Why we love it: This condo comes with a secluded, fenced-in patio area.
- Neighborhood: Glover Park
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 899 square feet
- Listed by: Nicole Jennings at Compass
- Features: Community pool, in-unit washer/dryer, fully renovated bathroom
554 N. Saint Asaph St. - $728,000
Why we love it: This colonial townhouse has enclosed patio areas in the front and back as well as a fully finished basement.
- Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet
- Listed by: Mike Gallagher at Redfin Corporation
- Features: Hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, central A/C
5805 Massachusetts Ave. - $2.5 million
Why we love it: This spacious high-tech smart home features an extensive sound system (inside & out), a security system, and luxurious coffered ceilings.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,000 square feet
- Listed by: Ross Wiczer at Redfin Corp
- Features: Garage, two fireplaces, central A/C, fully finished basement.
2735 Cathedral Ave. NW - $3.99 million
Why we love it: This home, built in 2005 and recently updated, showcases a roof deck with monument views, a media room, and a Tesla charger.
- Neighborhood: Woodley Park
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 8,266 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Hardwood floors, five fireplaces, fully finished basement, elevator.
