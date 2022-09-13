D.C. launches grant program to expand early child care facilities

D.C. is launching a $10 million grant program to help expand early child care facilities, in hopes of creating more than 1,000 spots for toddlers and infants.

Why it matters: The pandemic has harshly impacted early child care providers. In 2020, more than 5,000 D.C.-area child care centers closed, NBC4 reported.

D.C. is also the most expensive place in the U.S. for child care. The District's early child care facilities are privately owned, although some low-income families can receive tuition assistance from the city.

The details: Child care facilities can apply for the grants to expand or create a new facility.

Facilities that participate in D.C 's child care subsidy program, serve multilingual children, or are converting pre-K openings to toddler and infant slots will be prioritized in the application process, D.C. deputy superintendent for early learning Sara Mead tells Axios.

Grants will be awarded based on the size of the facility and the number of children it will serve.

Flashback: D.C. ran a similar $9 million grant program in fiscal year 2018, creating 1,244 new child care slots for infants and toddlers in D.C. through 47 grants.

Between the lines: According to the D.C. Fiscal Policy Center, early childhood educators, who are predominantly Black and brown, earn a median annual income of approximately $31,950 — barely above minimum wage and not on par with public school teachers. The median teacher pay in D.C. is just over $81,000, says the D.C. Policy Center.

The program's grant money comes from the fiscal year 2022 D.C. budget, which included $54 million to more fairly compensate early childhood educators, and nearly $40 million of American Rescue Plan funds to stabilize child care centers and homes.