Your guide to D.C.'s fall festivals

Fall festival season is one of the best times of the year in the Washington area, but with so many events to choose from, it can be tough to decide what’s worth your time and money.

So, we did the heavy lifting for you. Here’s a guide on which festivals to attend based on your vibe and kids' status.

Key: 😎 chill, 🎉 party, 🎨 artsy, 😋 foodie, 🍂outdoorsy, 👶 bringing kids, ❌ not bringing kids

🎨👶 H Street Fest | Sept. 17 | Free

Explore the H Street Corridor with a variety of performances from music and poetry to dance and fashion.

🎉👶 Cox Farms Fall Festival | open select days Sept. 17 - Nov. 8| tickets start at $10

A rager for the kiddos complete with a variety of slides, hayrides, goats to pet, cows to milk, and so much more.

🎨❌ Art All Night | Sept. 23 - 24 | Free

Enjoy art activations all over the city – kids are allowed but depending on when you go you’ll risk keeping them up way past their bedtime.

😋👶 Maryland Seafood Festival | Sept. 24 - 25 | tickets start at $15 (free for kids 12 and under)

In addition to copious amounts of seafood and beverages, the festival has a dedicated kids zone, ax throwing, an escape room, and more.

😎👶 PorchFest | Oct. 1| Free

A chill trip to a music festival with the kids in tow? LOL, some parents would say. This outing — where you stroll from porch to porch to listen to local bands — is a fun exception.

😎❌ Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival and Sunset Tour | Oct. 7-9 | Non-member tickets start at $59

Enjoy Virginia wines while watching the sunset over the Potomac (kids are allowed but their tickets are the same price).

🎉❌ Snallygaster | Oct. 8 | $65

While there is a kids section (and kids 12 and under are free), tasting hundreds of brews at D.C.’s biggest beer festival may be more fun with just grownups.

😋❌ Oyster Wars | Oct. 9 | tickets start at $60

Underrated fall activity: Consuming your weight in oysters and beer.

🍂👶❌ Waterfowl Festival | Nov. 10-13 | tickets start at $15