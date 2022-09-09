19 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 DC-area houses for sale starting at $245k

Brianna Crane
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Photo courtesy of Redfin

D.C. metro-area housing inventory has steadily increased over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.

  • Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.
250 Farragut St. NW #101 — $245,000

Why we love it: A formal dining room, three closets, and an in-unit washer/dryer make this spacious one-bed condo a steal.

  • Neighborhood: Petworth
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 700 square feet
  • Listed by: Kharye Dunlap at Redfin
  • Features: High ceilings, hardwood floors, pet friendly
one-bed condo in dc with high ceilings, wood floors and an arched doorway
Photo courtesy of Redfin
one-bedroom dc condo's formal dining room with rattan light fixture
Photo courtesy of Redfin
9610 Dewitt Dr. #Ph204 — $434,000

Why we love it: Large windows, hardwood floors, French doors, a cozy fireplace, and 12.7-foot ceilings give this 1925 beauty so much character.

  • Neighborhood: Silver Spring
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 square feet
  • Listed by: Lindy Gelb at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Walking distance to nature trails, in-unit washer/dryer, deeded garage parking space
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW — $899,900

Why we love it: This stylish townhouse has a fresh modern look, with funky light fixtures, a sleek galley kitchen, and pops of color throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,126 square feet
  • Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
  • Features: Fenced-in patio, walkable to Metro, lower-level laundry room/flex space
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW. living room
Photo courtesy of Redfin
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW kitchen
Photo courtesy of Redfin
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW stairs
Photo courtesy of Redfin
321 10th St. SE — $1,025,000

Why we love it: The ornate exterior window casings drew me in, and the built-ins and classic tiled bathroom sealed the deal.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet
  • Listed by: Crystal Crittenden and Jackie Sink at Compass
  • Features: Small backyard, curb appeal, partial basement with extra storage
808 Cameron St. — $1,400,000

Why we love it: This home has tasteful finishes throughout, but the star of the show is the dreamy primary suite. It has high ceilings, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and a spa-like ensuite bath.

  • Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,280 square feet
  • Listed by: Anna-Louisa Yon at Compass
  • Features: Charming streetscape, private brick patio, two assigned parking spots
808 Cameron St. front
Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon
808 Cameron St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon
808 Cameron St. bedroom
Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon
808 Cameron St. bathroom
Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon
