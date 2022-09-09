Hot homes: 5 DC-area houses for sale starting at $245k

D.C. metro-area housing inventory has steadily increased over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.

Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.

Why we love it: A formal dining room, three closets, and an in-unit washer/dryer make this spacious one-bed condo a steal.

Neighborhood: Petworth

Petworth Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 700 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 700 square feet Listed by: Kharye Dunlap at Redfin

Kharye Dunlap at Redfin Features: High ceilings, hardwood floors, pet friendly

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: Large windows, hardwood floors, French doors, a cozy fireplace, and 12.7-foot ceilings give this 1925 beauty so much character.

Neighborhood: Silver Spring

Silver Spring Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 square feet Listed by: Lindy Gelb at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Lindy Gelb at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Walking distance to nature trails, in-unit washer/dryer, deeded garage parking space

Why we love it: This stylish townhouse has a fresh modern look, with funky light fixtures, a sleek galley kitchen, and pops of color throughout.

Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom

Foggy Bottom Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,126 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,126 square feet Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin

Mary Bazargan at Redfin Features: Fenced-in patio, walkable to Metro, lower-level laundry room/flex space

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: The ornate exterior window casings drew me in, and the built-ins and classic tiled bathroom sealed the deal.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet Listed by: Crystal Crittenden and Jackie Sink at Compass

Crystal Crittenden and Jackie Sink at Compass Features: Small backyard, curb appeal, partial basement with extra storage

Why we love it: This home has tasteful finishes throughout, but the star of the show is the dreamy primary suite. It has high ceilings, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and a spa-like ensuite bath.

Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,280 square feet

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,280 square feet Listed by: Anna-Louisa Yon at Compass

Anna-Louisa Yon at Compass Features: Charming streetscape, private brick patio, two assigned parking spots

Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon

Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon

Photo courtesy of Anna-Louisa Yon