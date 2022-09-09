Hot homes: 5 DC-area houses for sale starting at $245k
D.C. metro-area housing inventory has steadily increased over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.
- Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.
250 Farragut St. NW #101 — $245,000
Why we love it: A formal dining room, three closets, and an in-unit washer/dryer make this spacious one-bed condo a steal.
- Neighborhood: Petworth
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 700 square feet
- Listed by: Kharye Dunlap at Redfin
- Features: High ceilings, hardwood floors, pet friendly
9610 Dewitt Dr. #Ph204 — $434,000
Why we love it: Large windows, hardwood floors, French doors, a cozy fireplace, and 12.7-foot ceilings give this 1925 beauty so much character.
- Neighborhood: Silver Spring
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 square feet
- Listed by: Lindy Gelb at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Walking distance to nature trails, in-unit washer/dryer, deeded garage parking space
838 New Hampshire Ave. NW — $899,900
Why we love it: This stylish townhouse has a fresh modern look, with funky light fixtures, a sleek galley kitchen, and pops of color throughout.
- Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,126 square feet
- Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
- Features: Fenced-in patio, walkable to Metro, lower-level laundry room/flex space
321 10th St. SE — $1,025,000
Why we love it: The ornate exterior window casings drew me in, and the built-ins and classic tiled bathroom sealed the deal.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet
- Listed by: Crystal Crittenden and Jackie Sink at Compass
- Features: Small backyard, curb appeal, partial basement with extra storage
808 Cameron St. — $1,400,000
Why we love it: This home has tasteful finishes throughout, but the star of the show is the dreamy primary suite. It has high ceilings, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and a spa-like ensuite bath.
- Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,280 square feet
- Listed by: Anna-Louisa Yon at Compass
- Features: Charming streetscape, private brick patio, two assigned parking spots
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..