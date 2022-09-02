Where to watch the top college football teams in D.C.

The college football season is starting up, and while D.C. isn’t known for being a football town, it is home to tons of enthusiastic transplants eager to cheer on their alma maters.

Here’s where you can find alumni from the top-ranked teams this season.

🏈 Alabama: The Crimson Tide this season will roll through Proper 21 in Foggy Bottom and Salazar on 14th.

D.C. alumni chapter members will have priority seating, but all 'Bama fans are welcome.

Look out for special game day menu items, including Yellow Hammers and buffalo chicken dip.

🏈 Ohio State: THE Ohio State Buckeyes will cheer from Solly’s on U Street and Blackfinn in Farragut Square.

The OSU Alumni Club of Washington, DC has other game day watch party locations in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

A portion of watch party proceeds benefits OSU scholarship funds.

🏈 Georgia: Bark with the Bulldogs at Franklin Hall on Florida Ave. NW or Dirty Water on H St. NE.

There’s also an Arlington watch party at Courthaus Social.

Check out the game day drink specials – including an open bar deal at Dirty Water.

🏈 Clemson: The Tigers will cheer from Mission Navy Yard this season.

There are additional watch parties in Arlington, Rockville, and Baltimore.

Watch party bars will donate to the Clemson Club scholarship fund.

🏈 Notre Dame: The local Irish will fight from Parlay DC on Wisconsin Ave., Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, and the Dubliner on Capitol Hill this season.

Expect food and drink specials on game day.

Stay tuned for another watch party location in NoVa.

The local angle: None of our regional teams are in the AP’s top 25 this season, but maybe if you cheer extra hard at their watch parties they’ll rise in the rankings.

Virginia Tech: Public Bar Live and Ballston Local.

UMD: Lou’s City Bar and Metrobar (for the Oct. 15 charity game).

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add UMD fans can also gather at Metrobar on Oct. 15 to watch their team play the charity game.