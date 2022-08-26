Where to eat, play, and stay in Staunton, just 3 hours from D.C.
About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.
Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay.
🏨 Where to stay
Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.
- Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.
- Rate: $179+ per night
- Location: Swoope
Located in the heart of downtown Staunton, Gibson's Warehouse is a premier boutique hotel with custom-designed rooms.
- Features: Free wifi, Smart TV, full kitchen with dishwasher, mobile check-in, on-site laundry.
- Rate: $208+ per night
- Address: 19 Middlebrook Ave.
This three-bedroom re-imagined sanctuary includes a functional bell tower and is near Historic Staunton and the Appalachian Trail.
- Features: Free washer/dryer on site, central A/C, Roku TV, free wifi.
- Rate: $353+ per night
- Location: Historic Staunton
🍽 Where to eat
1. Zynodoa
A popular farm-to-table restaurant, Zynodoa is located in a historic building in downtown Staunton.
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5-9:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-2pm, 5-9:30pm.
- Address: 115 E. Beverley St.
The Green Room is a go-to spot for natural wine, craft beers, and ciders.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday noon-9pm (closed Tuesdays), Friday-Saturday noon-midnight.
- Address: 130 W. Beverley St.
Byers Street Bistro offers popular Southern-style bites such as pimento bacon mac and cheese and fried green tomatoes, along with their other typical American fare.
- Hours: Sunday-Monday 11am-4pm, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm.
- Address: 18 Byers St.
🎭 What to do
A former apple-orchard-turned-vineyard, Barren Ridge offers tours, tastings, and live music.
- Hours: Monday-Thursday noon-6pm, Friday-Saturday noon-6pm, Sunday 1-6pm.
- Address: 984 Barrenridge Rd.
2. Humpback Rock
Nature lovers can head about 23 miles southeast of Staunton for hiking at Humpback Rock.
- Location: Humpback Gap Overlook
3. American Shakespeare Center
Shakespeare fans and thespians alike can see one of The Bard's 38 plays inside of the world's only re-creation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre.
- Hours: Check here for performance dates and times.
- Address: 10 S. Market St.
