Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $1 million

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $485,000 and $999,000.

Why we love it: This cottage-style home comes with a new HVAC and hot water heater, and a flagstone patio.

Neighborhood: Brentwood, Md.

Brentwood, Md. Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,774 square feet

Bryan Kerrigan at Redfin Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This spacious penthouse had three outdoor patio areas, including a roof deck with panoramic views of the Capitol and Washington Monument.

Neighborhood: Trinidad

Trinidad Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,551 square feet

Ann Young at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring

Photo: TruPlace

Why we love it: This two-story townhouse is just steps away from Union Station and H Street.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,292 square feet

Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson at RLAH Real Estate Features: Exposed brick, fireplace, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson

Why we love it: This brick colonial includes a fire pit, swing set, and vegetable garden.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,495 square feet

Cheryl Hanback at Redfin Features: Hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard, central A/C

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This townhouse is in a great location, just steps from U Street, Logan Circle, 14th Street, Shaw, and two blocks away from Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park.

Neighborhood: Harrison Square

Harrison Square Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,555 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,555 square feet Listed by: Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis at Compass

Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis at Compass Features: Garage parking, central A/C, exposed brick

Photo: courtesy of Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis