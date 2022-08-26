Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $1 million
This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $485,000 and $999,000.
3503 38th Ave. - $485,000
Why we love it: This cottage-style home comes with a new HVAC and hot water heater, and a flagstone patio.
- Neighborhood: Brentwood, Md.
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,774 square feet
- Listed by: Bryan Kerrigan at Redfin
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
1159 Neal St. NE #2 - $839,000
Why we love it: This spacious penthouse had three outdoor patio areas, including a roof deck with panoramic views of the Capitol and Washington Monument.
- Neighborhood: Trinidad
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,551 square feet
- Listed by: Ann Young at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
624 Pickford Pl. NE - $849,899
Why we love it: This two-story townhouse is just steps away from Union Station and H Street.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,292 square feet
- Listed by: Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson at RLAH Real Estate
- Features: Exposed brick, fireplace, central A/C.
2402 Sanford St. - $899,000
Why we love it: This brick colonial includes a fire pit, swing set, and vegetable garden.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,495 square feet
- Listed by: Cheryl Hanback at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard, central A/C
1207 V St. NW - $999,000
Why we love it: This townhouse is in a great location, just steps from U Street, Logan Circle, 14th Street, Shaw, and two blocks away from Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park.
- Neighborhood: Harrison Square
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,555 square feet
- Listed by: Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis at Compass
- Features: Garage parking, central A/C, exposed brick
