Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $1 million

Maxwell Millington
624 Pickford Pl. NE. Photo: courtesy of Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $485,000 and $999,000.

3503 38th Ave. - $485,000

Why we love it: This cottage-style home comes with a new HVAC and hot water heater, and a flagstone patio.

  • Neighborhood: Brentwood, Md.
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,774 square feet
  • Listed by: Bryan Kerrigan at Redfin
  • Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
1159 Neal St. NE #2 - $839,000

Why we love it: This spacious penthouse had three outdoor patio areas, including a roof deck with panoramic views of the Capitol and Washington Monument.

  • Neighborhood: Trinidad
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,551 square feet
  • Listed by: Ann Young at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
Photo: TruPlace 
Photo: TruPlace 
624 Pickford Pl. NE - $849,899

Why we love it: This two-story townhouse is just steps away from Union Station and H Street.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,292 square feet
  • Listed by: Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson at RLAH Real Estate
  • Features: Exposed brick, fireplace, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson
Photo: courtesy of Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson
2402 Sanford St. - $899,000

Why we love it: This brick colonial includes a fire pit, swing set, and vegetable garden.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,495 square feet
  • Listed by: Cheryl Hanback at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard, central A/C
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
1207 V St. NW - $999,000

Why we love it: This townhouse is in a great location, just steps from U Street, Logan Circle, 14th Street, Shaw, and two blocks away from Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park.

  • Neighborhood: Harrison Square
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,555 square feet
  • Listed by: Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis at Compass
  • Features: Garage parking, central A/C, exposed brick
Photo: courtesy of Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis
Photo: courtesy of Casey Aboulafia and Eva Davis
