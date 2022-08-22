D.C. resumes second doses of monkeypox vaccine using one-fifth dose

D.C. will resume second doses of the monkeypox vaccine as it deploys a method of vaccination that uses only one-fifth of a dose.

Why it matters: The new vaccination method, called intradermal, which is vaccinating between layers of the skin rather than below the skin, means more vaccine doses are available for use.

The largest study on its effectiveness included a total of 150 people who received both (one lower) doses of the monkeypox vaccine, per STAT News, and showed similar levels of antibodies to recipients of the normal two-dose vaccination. Antibody levels do not predict disease protection.

What’s happening: 350 people in D.C. have tested positive for monkeypox and more than 16,000 have been vaccinated.

According to D.C.’s new monkeypox data dashboard, 98% of cases are among men.

Just over a third of cases are among white residents and a third are among Black residents. Hispanic or Latino residents make up just over 16% of cases.

What they’re saying: DC Health said in a Friday press release that this method allows for more equitable vaccine distribution, as well as extra supply to community partners and offering three walk-up clinics.

The bottom line: D.C. residents regardless of gender and sexual orientation who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, sex workers, people who work in places where sex occurs, and some non-D.C. residents such as local college students, qualify for the shot.