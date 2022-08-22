How I wake up: Andy Shallal
Hey, Cuneyt here!
Washington is a town of early risers. At least some of us are. I’m not the biggest morning person!
So I set out to discover how prominent Washingtonians get up and get going. I’ll give you a window into the morning rituals of our local CEOs, creators, politicos, activists, and athletes.
- Maybe their sunrise habits will rub off on me. And hopefully, it inspires you to live a better morning.
I first talked to Andy Shallal, the founder and CEO of Busboys and Poets. The Iraqi American has a vivid local footprint beyond his entrepreneurship, dating to his activism against the invasion of Iraq and 2014 campaign for D.C. mayor.
⏰ Wake-up time: 6:30am, with the arrival of his nine-month-old German Shepherd Yara.
📲 First thing he does: Quick glance at his phone to make sure no emergencies have popped up.
First person he speaks with: Marjan, his wife. Then it’s a brush of the teeth and a glass of water.
⚽️ First activity: Soccer in the backyard of his Kalorama home with Yara. Then a latte and a yogurt.
- ☕️ Shallal’s house has a Miele brand built-in “professional grade espresso machine,” one of the big reasons he bought the place.
🌳 Serenity: A 2.5 hour-walk across several city parks, Rock Creek Park, and the Georgetown waterfront.
- Shallal does calisthenics: pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and leg raises. Yara splashes in the creek. “It’s very meditative watching her.”
Emails: Not until he’s back home. And no headphones on the walk.
- Lately, Shallal has been learning Spanish using Duolingo for at least 30 minutes in the morning.
11am: His first meeting of the day.
His ride: A silver 2020 Mini Cooper, which he bought because his garage holds about one and a half cars.
