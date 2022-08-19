17 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $459k

Maxwell Millington
4831 Reservoir Rd. NW. Photo courtesy of Ryan McKevitt

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties between $459,900 and $10.5 million

1800 Wilson Blvd #302 - $459,900

Why we love it: This cozy condo is steps to the Rosslyn Metro, Metro bus stop, and a short walk to Clarendon-Courthouse and Georgetown.

  • Neighborhood: Arlington
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 699 square feet
  • Listed by: Steve Bingham at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood floors, garage parking, fitness center, in-unit washer/dryer.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
4917 4th St. NW - $865,000

Why we love it: This brick colonial townhouse has spacious front and back porches for catching some fresh air or entertaining guests.

  • Neighborhood: Petworth
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,075 square feet
  • Listed by: Milissa Alonso and Antionette Watkins of Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, recessed lighting.
Photo: HomeSnap
Photo: HomeSnap
4831 Reservoir Rd. NW - $1.3 million

Why we love it: In addition to the cool neon green door, this renovated rowhouse has a spacious recreation area and fourth bedroom on the lower level, ideal for an Airbnb rental or au pair suite.

  • Neighborhood: Palisades
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,060 square feet
  • Listed by: Ryan McKevitt at Long & Foster Real Estate
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Ryan McKevitt
Photo: courtesy of Ryan McKevitt
11007 Fawsett Rd. - $2.19 million

Why we love it: With three fully finished levels, this Craftsman-style home is designed for multigenerational, multifamily living.

  • Neighborhood: Potomac
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,240 square feet
  • Listed by: John Gregory and Delia McCormick at Washington Fine Properties
  • Features: Two-car garage, two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, elevator.
Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick
Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick
Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick
2860 Woodland Dr. NW - $10.5 million

Why we love it: This renovated stone manor has an exclusive household space on the upper level that includes a recreation room, exercise room, sitting room, office, and full bathroom. This space is accessible from the elevator or a tucked-away staircase.

  • Neighborhood: Mass. Ave. Heights
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet
  • Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
  • Features: Two fireplaces, elevator, two car garage, swimming pool.
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
