Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $459k
This week's hot homes roundup features five properties between $459,900 and $10.5 million
1800 Wilson Blvd #302 - $459,900
Why we love it: This cozy condo is steps to the Rosslyn Metro, Metro bus stop, and a short walk to Clarendon-Courthouse and Georgetown.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 699 square feet
- Listed by: Steve Bingham at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood floors, garage parking, fitness center, in-unit washer/dryer.
4917 4th St. NW - $865,000
Why we love it: This brick colonial townhouse has spacious front and back porches for catching some fresh air or entertaining guests.
- Neighborhood: Petworth
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,075 square feet
- Listed by: Milissa Alonso and Antionette Watkins of Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, recessed lighting.
4831 Reservoir Rd. NW - $1.3 million
Why we love it: In addition to the cool neon green door, this renovated rowhouse has a spacious recreation area and fourth bedroom on the lower level, ideal for an Airbnb rental or au pair suite.
- Neighborhood: Palisades
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,060 square feet
- Listed by: Ryan McKevitt at Long & Foster Real Estate
- Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.
11007 Fawsett Rd. - $2.19 million
Why we love it: With three fully finished levels, this Craftsman-style home is designed for multigenerational, multifamily living.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,240 square feet
- Listed by: John Gregory and Delia McCormick at Washington Fine Properties
- Features: Two-car garage, two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, elevator.
2860 Woodland Dr. NW - $10.5 million
Why we love it: This renovated stone manor has an exclusive household space on the upper level that includes a recreation room, exercise room, sitting room, office, and full bathroom. This space is accessible from the elevator or a tucked-away staircase.
- Neighborhood: Mass. Ave. Heights
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Two fireplaces, elevator, two car garage, swimming pool.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..