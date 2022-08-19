Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $459k

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties between $459,900 and $10.5 million

Why we love it: This cozy condo is steps to the Rosslyn Metro, Metro bus stop, and a short walk to Clarendon-Courthouse and Georgetown.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 699 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 699 square feet Listed by: Steve Bingham at Redfin

Steve Bingham at Redfin Features: Hardwood floors, garage parking, fitness center, in-unit washer/dryer.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This brick colonial townhouse has spacious front and back porches for catching some fresh air or entertaining guests.

Neighborhood: Petworth

Petworth Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,075 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,075 square feet Listed by: Milissa Alonso and Antionette Watkins of Coldwell Banker Realty

Milissa Alonso and Antionette Watkins of Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, recessed lighting.

Photo: HomeSnap

Photo: HomeSnap

Why we love it: In addition to the cool neon green door, this renovated rowhouse has a spacious recreation area and fourth bedroom on the lower level, ideal for an Airbnb rental or au pair suite.

Neighborhood: Palisades

Palisades Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,060 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,060 square feet Listed by: Ryan McKevitt at Long & Foster Real Estate

Ryan McKevitt at Long & Foster Real Estate Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Ryan McKevitt

Photo: courtesy of Ryan McKevitt

Why we love it: With three fully finished levels, this Craftsman-style home is designed for multigenerational, multifamily living.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Potomac Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,240 square feet

6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,240 square feet Listed by: John Gregory and Delia McCormick at Washington Fine Properties

John Gregory and Delia McCormick at Washington Fine Properties Features: Two-car garage, two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, elevator.

Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick

Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick

Photo: courtesy of John Gregory and Delia McCormick

Why we love it: This renovated stone manor has an exclusive household space on the upper level that includes a recreation room, exercise room, sitting room, office, and full bathroom. This space is accessible from the elevator or a tucked-away staircase.

Neighborhood: Mass. Ave. Heights

Mass. Ave. Heights Specs: 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet

5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Two fireplaces, elevator, two car garage, swimming pool.

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Photo: Constance Gauthier