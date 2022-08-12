Under-the-radar Lake Anna, the third-largest lake in Virginia, is the top place in the country to buy a second home, according to Vacasa, a vacation rental management company.

Vacasa ranked cities based on their ROI, or return on investment. In Lake Anna, the median sale price is $435,000 and the average annual gross rental revenue over the last 12 months came in at $81,293.

That’s a 12% ROI.

Why it matters: The vacation community is only two-ish hours away and less packed than its Maryland rival for D.C’s lake crowd, Deep Creek.

Details: Lake Anna has two sides – one is warm because Dominion Energy plants warm the water. Just yesterday, lake temperatures reached 87 degrees.

But the warm side is strictly residential.

The cool side allows businesses, so visitors can rent boats and dine out more easily.

Zoom out: Vacasa analyzed real estate data in places with at least 50 Vacasa-managed units and at least 250 units managed by others.

Two OBX towns made the top 25 list. In Corolla (#4), the median sale price is $930,000, and you can bring in $131,121 in annual rental income.

In Nags Head (#17), you’re looking at a median $887,000 price tag and rental income of $85,734.

Our thought bubble: If you can’t swing buying a home in D.C. – where the median sold price in July was $725,000 – but can handle renting here and buying elsewhere, Lake Anna is tempting.

What can you get for less than $500k? Here are three homes for sale, all with boat slip access and within walking distance to the lake.

31 Trevor Run, Mineral | $499,950 | 3 bed, 2 bath | 1,627 square feet

Sits on just over an acre on the cool side of the lake. Look at those floor-to-ceiling windows.

536 Paddock Lane, Louisa | $469,900 | 3 bed, 3 bath | 2,449 square feet

On the cool side of the lake. Love the open living area and the multiple decks.

74 Eveland Drive, Bumpass | $499,900 | 3 bed, 2.5 bath | 1,928 square feet