Poll: D.C. Metro riders' work-arounds, nightmares

Nearly 400 of you took our poll from last week to share how Metro messes over the previous nine months have impacted your life and commute.

Albeit unscientific, the survey shows that the agency has a long way to go to re-earn your trust.

Why it matters: New CEO Randy Clarke has spent his first two weeks on the job running something of a listening tour, broadcasting to riders that he hears us and knows how much work there is to do.

What you’re saying: 70% of respondents have been riding Metro less since wait times increased last fall.

Almost 40% have pivoted to driving or carpools.

Roughly 30% have resorted to rideshare apps.

Metro’s unreliability is taking a financial toll: 70% of you say you’re shelling out more on transportation.

Estimates ranged from an extra $50 to $200 per month.

Zoom in: Some respondents say they’ve stopped using the city’s public transportation for important activities. Others wrote in with their horror stories.

A respondent who said they’re an officer at the Pentagon was 90 minutes late for a briefing.

A parent said they were late picking up their child, which cost them a $100 fee.

One respondent missed a doctor's appointment that was scheduled three months prior.

A couple missed their reservation for their 49th-anniversary dinner. They ended up "at home eating hot dogs!”

Also: A respondent who ID’ed themselves as a Metro consultant was late for a meeting…with a Metro VP.

What’s next: No surprise here. The vast majority of you say more frequent service, a return of the 7000-series cars, and a higher prioritization of safety would boost your confidence in the agency.