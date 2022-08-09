Poll: D.C. Metro riders' work-arounds, nightmares
Nearly 400 of you took our poll from last week to share how Metro messes over the previous nine months have impacted your life and commute.
- Albeit unscientific, the survey shows that the agency has a long way to go to re-earn your trust.
Why it matters: New CEO Randy Clarke has spent his first two weeks on the job running something of a listening tour, broadcasting to riders that he hears us and knows how much work there is to do.
What you’re saying: 70% of respondents have been riding Metro less since wait times increased last fall.
- Almost 40% have pivoted to driving or carpools.
- Roughly 30% have resorted to rideshare apps.
Metro’s unreliability is taking a financial toll: 70% of you say you’re shelling out more on transportation.
- Estimates ranged from an extra $50 to $200 per month.
Zoom in: Some respondents say they’ve stopped using the city’s public transportation for important activities. Others wrote in with their horror stories.
- A respondent who said they’re an officer at the Pentagon was 90 minutes late for a briefing.
- A parent said they were late picking up their child, which cost them a $100 fee.
- One respondent missed a doctor's appointment that was scheduled three months prior.
- A couple missed their reservation for their 49th-anniversary dinner. They ended up "at home eating hot dogs!”
- Also: A respondent who ID’ed themselves as a Metro consultant was late for a meeting…with a Metro VP.
What’s next: No surprise here. The vast majority of you say more frequent service, a return of the 7000-series cars, and a higher prioritization of safety would boost your confidence in the agency.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..