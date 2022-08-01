"The Office Experience" is definitely worthwhile

👋🏾 Paige, and HUGE fan of "The Office," here.

Scranton touched down in D.C. last week with the opening of The Office Experience, an interactive tour through a recreated show set. It’s chock full of real props and costumes used by the original cast, games, and tons of photo ops.

Before I get into the nitty-gritty…Yes, these “experiences” are a dime a dozen these days, but this one is worth your time.

The tour would be enjoyable for "Office" nerds and casual viewers alike, thanks to fun details and a wide range of callbacks to iconic episodes.

Don't worry if you don’t know the show super well. Written explainers and staff members (who are also happy to take pics) are located throughout to help fill in any gaps.

A re-creation of Michael Scott’s office. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

A few highlights:

You’ll get the chance to sit at any/all of your favorite character’s desks (including Michael’s), and take a tour around the conference room, kitchen, Ryan’s closet office, and more.

Visitors can relive the “Office Olympics” episode, hang out with the Finer Things Club, work at the Michael Scott Paper Company, and dance down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding.

The "experience" store and the Schrute Farms portions are free for anyone to visit.

Pro tip: Open everything and pick up the phones. You’ll find things like Dwight’s stapler submerged in jello and Angela’s cat’s remains (RIP Sprinkles), and get to hear from Michael.

Details: The "experience" runs through January 16 at 1020 G St. NW.