Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $959k

Maxwell Millington
7911 Rocton Ave. Photo: courtesy of Karen Kelly & Dana Rice

This week's hot homes roundup features five luxury properties between $959,900 and $2.49 million.

1218 Half St. SW - $959,900

Why we love it: The townhouse is in an unbeatable location. It's near the Wharf, Audi Field, Nationals Park, Buzzard Point, the Navy Yard and Waterfront Metro stops, and several bus lines.

  • Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet
  • Listed by: Steven Lew and Andy Peers at Compass
  • Features: Fenced-in back patio, central A/C, stainless steel Samsung appliances.
35 Adams St. NW - $1.37 million

Why we love it: This home features an extra-large backyard ideal for children, pets, gardening and barbecues.

  • Neighborhood: Bloomingdale
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,621 square feet
  • Listed by: Marshall Carey at Redfin
  • Features: Exposed brick, solar panels, hardwood floors, covered back patio.
1337 Massachusetts Ave. SE - $2.09 million

Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse includes a 1,000-square-foot guest/rental unit on the lower level with a large kitchen, full-size laundry, half bath, large bedroom with full bathroom, walk-in closet, and private covered outdoor patio.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,537 square feet
  • Listed by: Steven Cline at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Central A/C, two-car garage, hardwood flooring.
100 Queen St. - $2.29 million

Why we love it: This updated townhouse offers a private rooftop deck providing fantastic views of the Potomac River.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,757 square feet
  • Listed by: Melissa Shelby at Compass
  • Features: Hardwood floors, central A/C, two gas fireplaces.
7911 Rocton Ave. - $2.49 million

Why we love it: This mid-century modern home comes with a home theater and plenty of parking and storage space.

  • Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 6,000 square feet
  • Listed by: Karen Kelly and Dana Rice at Compass
  • Features: Stone fireplace, four-car garage, fenced-in backyard, private pool.
