Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $959k
This week's hot homes roundup features five luxury properties between $959,900 and $2.49 million.
1218 Half St. SW - $959,900
Why we love it: The townhouse is in an unbeatable location. It's near the Wharf, Audi Field, Nationals Park, Buzzard Point, the Navy Yard and Waterfront Metro stops, and several bus lines.
- Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet
- Listed by: Steven Lew and Andy Peers at Compass
- Features: Fenced-in back patio, central A/C, stainless steel Samsung appliances.
35 Adams St. NW - $1.37 million
Why we love it: This home features an extra-large backyard ideal for children, pets, gardening and barbecues.
- Neighborhood: Bloomingdale
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,621 square feet
- Listed by: Marshall Carey at Redfin
- Features: Exposed brick, solar panels, hardwood floors, covered back patio.
1337 Massachusetts Ave. SE - $2.09 million
Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse includes a 1,000-square-foot guest/rental unit on the lower level with a large kitchen, full-size laundry, half bath, large bedroom with full bathroom, walk-in closet, and private covered outdoor patio.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,537 square feet
- Listed by: Steven Cline at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Central A/C, two-car garage, hardwood flooring.
100 Queen St. - $2.29 million
Why we love it: This updated townhouse offers a private rooftop deck providing fantastic views of the Potomac River.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,757 square feet
- Listed by: Melissa Shelby at Compass
- Features: Hardwood floors, central A/C, two gas fireplaces.
7911 Rocton Ave. - $2.49 million
Why we love it: This mid-century modern home comes with a home theater and plenty of parking and storage space.
- Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 6,000 square feet
- Listed by: Karen Kelly and Dana Rice at Compass
- Features: Stone fireplace, four-car garage, fenced-in backyard, private pool.
