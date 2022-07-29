Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $959k

This week's hot homes roundup features five luxury properties between $959,900 and $2.49 million.

Why we love it: The townhouse is in an unbeatable location. It's near the Wharf, Audi Field, Nationals Park, Buzzard Point, the Navy Yard and Waterfront Metro stops, and several bus lines.

Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront

Southwest Waterfront Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet

Steven Lew and Andy Peers at Compass Features: Fenced-in back patio, central A/C, stainless steel Samsung appliances.

Photo: courtesy of Steven Lew & Andy Peers

Why we love it: This home features an extra-large backyard ideal for children, pets, gardening and barbecues.

Neighborhood: Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,621 square feet

Marshall Carey at Redfin Features: Exposed brick, solar panels, hardwood floors, covered back patio.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse includes a 1,000-square-foot guest/rental unit on the lower level with a large kitchen, full-size laundry, half bath, large bedroom with full bathroom, walk-in closet, and private covered outdoor patio.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,537 square feet

Steven Cline at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Central A/C, two-car garage, hardwood flooring.

Photo: HomeVisit, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Why we love it: This updated townhouse offers a private rooftop deck providing fantastic views of the Potomac River.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,757 square feet

Melissa Shelby at Compass Features: Hardwood floors, central A/C, two gas fireplaces.

Photo: courtesy of Melissa Shelby

Why we love it: This mid-century modern home comes with a home theater and plenty of parking and storage space.

Neighborhood: Chevy Chase, MD

Chevy Chase, MD Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 6,000 square feet

Karen Kelly and Dana Rice at Compass Features: Stone fireplace, four-car garage, fenced-in backyard, private pool.

Photo: courtesy of Karen Kelly & Dana Rice

