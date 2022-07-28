Advocates rally for D.C. traffic safety after deadly month

Pedestrian and bike safety advocates protested outside the Wilson Building Wednesday night to demand stricter road regulations and enforcement after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians.

Why it matters: Two cyclists and two pedestrians have been killed by drivers this month, sparking outcry from advocates who say Vision Zero, D.C.’s plan to end traffic-related deaths by 2024, isn’t meeting its goals.

“Our transportation system is broken and it's failing people and it's killing people,” Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director with protest organizer Washington Area Bicycle Association, tells Axios.

What’s happening: Advocates want to see a number of changes, including expanded protected bike lanes, and requirements that trucks and tractor trailers that operate in the District have underrun protection to prevent cyclists and pedestrians from sliding underneath them in a collision.

The two cyclists were killed by trucks.

State of play: One policy already in motion is a bill that would ban drivers from turning right on red and allow cyclists to proceed through stop signs and red lights. The D.C. Council’s transportation committee has recommended the passage of a bill.

Yes, but: In the committee’s report on the legislation, D.C. Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott told the committee he supports traffic safety, but would only like to ban right turns on red on a case-by-case basis.