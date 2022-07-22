Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $850k
This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $850,000 and $7.45 million.
12303 Old Canal Rd. - $850,000
Why we love it: The backyard of this single-family colonial includes an enclosed porch, fire pit, swimming pool, and fenced-in backyard.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,526 square feet
- Listed by: Lisa Greaves at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, basement laundry, central A/C, fireplace.
810 O St. NW. #903 - $999,950
Why we love it: With several large glass windows, this luxury penthouse is perfect for lovers of natural light and downtown D.C. views.
- Neighborhood: Shaw
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 896 square feet
- Listed by: Dianna Bentley at Long & Foster Realty
- Features: In-unit washer and dryer, garage parking, hardwood flooring, central A/C.
916 N. Cleveland St. - $1.99 million
Why we love it: This spacious stone and brick colonial's lower level includes a guest suite complete with a second full kitchen and private side entrance.
- Neighborhood: North Arlington
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,806 square feet
- Listed by: Ken Silvester at RE/MAX Gateway
- Features: Gas fireplace, two-car garage, central A/C, 10 ft. ceilings.
2315 S St. NW. - $4.49 million
Why we love it: Although we love the spiral staircase, this spacious Georgian home includes an elevator. The home also sits next door and across the street from homes owned by Jeff Bezos.
- Neighborhood: Kalorama
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6,656 square feet
- Listed by: Margot Wilson, Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Central A/C, garage, hardwood, and marble flooring.
1111 24th St. NW. #93 - $7.45 million
Why we love it: This luxury condo comes professionally designed and furnished with items that are custom-made for the home.
- Neighborhood: West End
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet
- Listed by: Marin Hagen at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Hardwood and marble flooring, central A/C, electric fireplace.
