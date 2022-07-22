Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $850k

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $850,000 and $7.45 million.

Why we love it: The backyard of this single-family colonial includes an enclosed porch, fire pit, swimming pool, and fenced-in backyard.

Neighborhood: Potomac

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,526 square feet Listed by: Lisa Greaves at Redfin

Lisa Greaves at Redfin Features: Hardwood flooring, basement laundry, central A/C, fireplace.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: With several large glass windows, this luxury penthouse is perfect for lovers of natural light and downtown D.C. views.

Neighborhood: Shaw

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 896 square feet Listed by: Dianna Bentley at Long & Foster Realty

Dianna Bentley at Long & Foster Realty Features: In-unit washer and dryer, garage parking, hardwood flooring, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Dianna Bentley

Photo: courtesy of Dianna Bentley

Why we love it: This spacious stone and brick colonial's lower level includes a guest suite complete with a second full kitchen and private side entrance.

Neighborhood: North Arlington

6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,806 square feet Listed by: Ken Silvester at RE/MAX Gateway

Ken Silvester at RE/MAX Gateway Features: Gas fireplace, two-car garage, central A/C, 10 ft. ceilings.

Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester

Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester

Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester

Why we love it: Although we love the spiral staircase, this spacious Georgian home includes an elevator. The home also sits next door and across the street from homes owned by Jeff Bezos.

Neighborhood: Kalorama

5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6,656 square feet Listed by: Margot Wilson, Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Margot Wilson, Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Central A/C, garage, hardwood, and marble flooring.

Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Why we love it: This luxury condo comes professionally designed and furnished with items that are custom-made for the home.

Neighborhood: West End

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet Listed by: Marin Hagen at Coldwell Banker Realty

Marin Hagen at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Hardwood and marble flooring, central A/C, electric fireplace.

Photo: courtesy of Marin Hagen

Photo: courtesy of Marin Hagen