1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $850k

Maxwell Millington
2315 S St. NW. Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $850,000 and $7.45 million.

12303 Old Canal Rd. - $850,000

Why we love it: The backyard of this single-family colonial includes an enclosed porch, fire pit, swimming pool, and fenced-in backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Potomac
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,526 square feet
  • Listed by: Lisa Greaves at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, basement laundry, central A/C, fireplace.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
810 O St. NW. #903 - $999,950

Why we love it: With several large glass windows, this luxury penthouse is perfect for lovers of natural light and downtown D.C. views.

  • Neighborhood: Shaw
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 896 square feet
  • Listed by: Dianna Bentley at Long & Foster Realty
  • Features: In-unit washer and dryer, garage parking, hardwood flooring, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Dianna Bentley
Photo: courtesy of Dianna Bentley
916 N. Cleveland St. - $1.99 million

Why we love it: This spacious stone and brick colonial's lower level includes a guest suite complete with a second full kitchen and private side entrance.

  • Neighborhood: North Arlington
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,806 square feet
  • Listed by: Ken Silvester at RE/MAX Gateway
  • Features: Gas fireplace, two-car garage, central A/C, 10 ft. ceilings.
Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester
Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester
Photo: courtesy of Ken Silvester
2315 S St. NW. - $4.49 million

Why we love it: Although we love the spiral staircase, this spacious Georgian home includes an elevator. The home also sits next door and across the street from homes owned by Jeff Bezos.

Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
Photo: Constance Gauthier, courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
1111 24th St. NW. #93 - $7.45 million

Why we love it: This luxury condo comes professionally designed and furnished with items that are custom-made for the home.

  • Neighborhood: West End
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet
  • Listed by: Marin Hagen at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Hardwood and marble flooring, central A/C, electric fireplace.
Photo: courtesy of Marin Hagen
Photo: courtesy of Marin Hagen
Photo: courtesy of Marin Hagen
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more