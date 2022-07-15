Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $535k
This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $535,000 and $3.75 million.
300 8th St. NE. #209 - $535,000
Why we love it: This recently built condo is walkable to Union Station, Stanton & Lincoln parks, Barracks Row/Eastern Market, the H St. corridor, and more.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill East
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 533 square feet
- Listed by: Jonathan Blansfield at Washington Fine Properties
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood flooring.
815 N. Patrick St. #407 - $573,000
Why we love it: You'll have plenty of space to entertain guests in this unit's chef's kitchen, which comes with a large island that seats up to four guests.
- Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,041 square feet
- Listed by: Rina Kunk at Compass
- Features: Washer/dryer in-unit, garage space, central A/C.
3233 Sutton Pl. NW, Unit A - $825,000
Why we love it: This condominium is in a community featuring a 24-hour gatehouse attendant, an outdoor pool with a grilling area, and access to the Sutton Racquet Club for an annual fee.
- Neighborhood: Cathedral Heights
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,332 square feet
- Listed by: Dana Rice at Compass
- Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, storage room.
2901 Ellicott St. NW - $1,895,000
Why we love it: This home is nearby neighborhood favorites such as Bucks Camping and Fishing, Comet Ping Pong, Politics and Prose, and Soapstone Valley.
- Neighborhood: Forest Hills
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,656 square feet
- Listed by: Antonia Ketabchi at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central A/C.
6401 Bradley Blvd. - $3,750,000
Why we love it: This spacious estate was designed by acclaimed modern architect David Jameson.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,366 square feet
- Listed by: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky at Long & Foster Real Estate.
- Features: Hardwood and concrete flooring, three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, wine cellar.
