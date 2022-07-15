Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $535k

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $535,000 and $3.75 million.

Why we love it: This recently built condo is walkable to Union Station, Stanton & Lincoln parks, Barracks Row/Eastern Market, the H St. corridor, and more.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill East

Capitol Hill East Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 533 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 533 square feet Listed by: Jonathan Blansfield at Washington Fine Properties

Jonathan Blansfield at Washington Fine Properties Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood flooring.

Photo: courtesy of Jonathan Blansfield

Photo: courtesy of Jonathan Blansfield

Why we love it: You'll have plenty of space to entertain guests in this unit's chef's kitchen, which comes with a large island that seats up to four guests.

Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,041 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,041 square feet Listed by: Rina Kunk at Compass

Rina Kunk at Compass Features: Washer/dryer in-unit, garage space, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk

Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk

Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk

Why we love it: This condominium is in a community featuring a 24-hour gatehouse attendant, an outdoor pool with a grilling area, and access to the Sutton Racquet Club for an annual fee.

Neighborhood: Cathedral Heights

Cathedral Heights Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,332 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,332 square feet Listed by: Dana Rice at Compass

Dana Rice at Compass Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, storage room.

Why we love it: This home is nearby neighborhood favorites such as Bucks Camping and Fishing, Comet Ping Pong, Politics and Prose, and Soapstone Valley.

Neighborhood: Forest Hills

Forest Hills Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,656 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,656 square feet Listed by: Antonia Ketabchi at Redfin

Antonia Ketabchi at Redfin Features: Hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This spacious estate was designed by acclaimed modern architect David Jameson.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,366 square feet

5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,366 square feet Listed by: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky at Long & Foster Real Estate.

Anna Mackler and Barak Sky at Long & Foster Real Estate. Features: Hardwood and concrete flooring, three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, wine cellar.

Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler

Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler