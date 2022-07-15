15 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $535k

Maxwell Millington
6401 Bradley Blvd. Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $535,000 and $3.75 million.

300 8th St. NE. #209 - $535,000

Why we love it: This recently built condo is walkable to Union Station, Stanton & Lincoln parks, Barracks Row/Eastern Market, the H St. corridor, and more.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill East
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 533 square feet
  • Listed by: Jonathan Blansfield at Washington Fine Properties
  • Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood flooring.
Photo: courtesy of Jonathan Blansfield
Photo: courtesy of Jonathan Blansfield
815 N. Patrick St. #407 - $573,000

Why we love it: You'll have plenty of space to entertain guests in this unit's chef's kitchen, which comes with a large island that seats up to four guests.

  • Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,041 square feet
  • Listed by: Rina Kunk at Compass
  • Features: Washer/dryer in-unit, garage space, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk
Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk
Photo: courtesy of Rina Kunk
3233 Sutton Pl. NW, Unit A - $825,000

Why we love it: This condominium is in a community featuring a 24-hour gatehouse attendant, an outdoor pool with a grilling area, and access to the Sutton Racquet Club for an annual fee.

  • Neighborhood: Cathedral Heights
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,332 square feet
  • Listed by: Dana Rice at Compass
  • Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, storage room.
2901 Ellicott St. NW - $1,895,000

Why we love it: This home is nearby neighborhood favorites such as Bucks Camping and Fishing, Comet Ping Pong, Politics and Prose, and Soapstone Valley.

  • Neighborhood: Forest Hills
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,656 square feet
  • Listed by: Antonia Ketabchi at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
6401 Bradley Blvd. - $3,750,000

Why we love it: This spacious estate was designed by acclaimed modern architect David Jameson.

  • Neighborhood: Bethesda
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,366 square feet
  • Listed by: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky at Long & Foster Real Estate.
  • Features: Hardwood and concrete flooring, three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, wine cellar.
Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler
Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler
Photo: courtesy of Anna Mackler
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more