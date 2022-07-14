San Francisco, who?

The Washington/Baltimore region beats the Bay Area in life sciences research talent, ranking #2 in the nation behind Boston, according to the commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

Why it matters: Attracting new jobs is critical to the region’s success, and life sciences is a well-paying and growing field; the number of U.S. graduates in biological and biomedical sciences doubled in 15 years.

The pandemic has elevated the sector’s importance, too.

Zoom in: Once dubbed “DNA Alley,” the I-270 corridor in Montgomery County is the industry’s anchor in the region.

AstraZeneca, Novavax (which just got the green light for its COVID-19 vaccine), and United Therapeutics are among the firms in the county, along with federal agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the FDA.

The sector has continued to flourish, a bright spot despite the high level of vacant office space in the county.

What’s next: A life sciences hub at a site in North Bethesda, the erstwhile White Flint, where you may remember county officials had once hoped to lure Amazon’s HQ2.

County Executive Marc Elrich envisions a work and academic center built on the 15-acre property, owned by Metro and on the Red Line.

Details: Elrich and county officials tell Axios they are finalizing talks with UMD for an academic center dedicated to artificial intelligence, seen as increasingly pivotal in vaccine and biomedical research.

The short-term plan is for UMD to open a 25,000-square-foot space at the site, possibly by spring of next year, says Jake Weissmann, a top county economic development official.

Down the line, the plan is to find a developer to transform the site into a mixed-use project.

“Our goal is, beef up our life sciences presence and bring in the university role to increase the pipeline of talent,” Elrich says.