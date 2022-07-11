5 great places to get half-smokes in D.C.

There are plenty of places to get a half-smoke in the District but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places to try.

Why it stands out: The go-to place since 1958 to grab a half-smoke in D.C., Ben's has been visited by dozens of celebrities, athletes, and politicians.

U Street location: 1213 U St. NW

Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Wednesday; 11am-11pm Thursday; 11am-4am Friday-Saturday; 11am-10pm Sunday.

H Street location: 1001 H St. NE

Hours: 11am-7pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-8pm Friday-Saturday.

Why it stands out: HalfSmoke offers pretty creative toppings including bacon, mustard slaw, chili, onion crisps, beer cheese, and a fried egg.

Address: 651 Florida Ave. NW

Hours: 9am-11pm Monday-Thursday; 9am-2am Friday-Saturday; 9am-10pm Sunday.

Why it stands out: In addition to their specialty half-smoke, Haute's menu offers a wide variety of hot dogs, sausages, and bratwursts.

DC location: 2000 5th St. NE

Hours: 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.

Alexandria location: 610 Montgomery St.

Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.

Photo: courtesy of Haute Dogs & Fries

Why it stands out: Just one block away from Nationals Park, The Big Stick serves their half-smokes with chili, cheddar, onion, jalapeños, and a side of Old Bay chips.

Address: 20 M St. SE

Hours: 2pm-midnight Monday-Wednesday; 11:30am-midnight Thursday; 11:30am-2am Friday; 11am-2am Saturday; 10am-midnight Sunday.

Why it stands out: A barbecue lovers dream, DCity's "Big Snoop" half-smoke comes topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, house bbq sauce, and crispy onions.

Address: 203 Florida Ave. NW

Hours: 11am-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-midnight Friday-Saturday.