July 4 road closures in D.C.
Celebrating or not — be aware of big traffic and parking disruptions around town on Monday.
- The National Independence Day parade will go along Constitution Avenue from 11:45am to 2pm.
- A Capitol Fourth concert will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol; gates open at 3pm.
- The fireworks show on the Mall will start at 9:09pm.
Getting around —
The following events will have roads closed and tough parking at these times:
- The parade and fireworks around the Mall from 4am-midnight.
- The Palisades parade; 10am-12:30pm.
- The Barracks Row parade; 8am-12pm.
- The Takoma Park parade; 6am-1pm.
View exact road closures and parking restrictions here.
The downtown road closures mapped:
Metro need-to-know —
Expect big crowds and a reduced number of train cars, WMATA warns.
- Yes, you might be waiting up to an hour to board.
- And Metro police might temporarily close stations if they’re overcrowded.
Free tip: If you’re at the fireworks, don’t leave right away and consider using a station other than Smithsonian.
Of note: The Mall side of Smithsonian will be entry-only after 9pm.
- Visitors will have restricted or no access to some national sites, including the Washington Monument, and the Martin Luther King Jr. and World War II memorials.
By boat —
It’s a blast to catch the show from the water, but know that there will be restrictions starting at 9am on July 4 through the following morning.
- There will be two zones, one designated for anchoring and another no-boat zone.
- There may be intermittent travel restrictions throughout the day.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..