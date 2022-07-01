Celebrating or not — be aware of big traffic and parking disruptions around town on Monday.

The National Independence Day parade will go along Constitution Avenue from 11:45am to 2pm.

A Capitol Fourth concert will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol; gates open at 3pm.

The fireworks show on the Mall will start at 9:09pm.

Getting around —

The following events will have roads closed and tough parking at these times:

The parade and fireworks around the Mall from 4am-midnight.

The Palisades parade; 10am-12:30pm.

The Barracks Row parade; 8am-12pm.

The Takoma Park parade; 6am-1pm.

View exact road closures and parking restrictions here.

The downtown road closures mapped:

Road closures and parking restrictions on July 4. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department

Metro need-to-know —

Expect big crowds and a reduced number of train cars, WMATA warns.

Yes, you might be waiting up to an hour to board.

And Metro police might temporarily close stations if they’re overcrowded.

Free tip: If you’re at the fireworks, don’t leave right away and consider using a station other than Smithsonian.

Of note: The Mall side of Smithsonian will be entry-only after 9pm.

Visitors will have restricted or no access to some national sites, including the Washington Monument, and the Martin Luther King Jr. and World War II memorials.

By boat —

It’s a blast to catch the show from the water, but know that there will be restrictions starting at 9am on July 4 through the following morning.

There will be two zones, one designated for anchoring and another no-boat zone.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions throughout the day.