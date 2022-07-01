1 hour ago - News

July 4 road closures in D.C.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
The Washington monument is in the background with people sitting in front of it. Fireworks are going off behind the monument.
Photo: Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Celebrating or not — be aware of big traffic and parking disruptions around town on Monday.

Getting around —

The following events will have roads closed and tough parking at these times:

  • The parade and fireworks around the Mall from 4am-midnight.
  • The Palisades parade; 10am-12:30pm.
  • The Barracks Row parade; 8am-12pm.
  • The Takoma Park parade; 6am-1pm.

View exact road closures and parking restrictions here.

The downtown road closures mapped:

Road closures and parking restrictions on July 4. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department

Metro need-to-know —

Expect big crowds and a reduced number of train cars, WMATA warns.

  • Yes, you might be waiting up to an hour to board.
  • And Metro police might temporarily close stations if they’re overcrowded.

Free tip: If you’re at the fireworks, don’t leave right away and consider using a station other than Smithsonian.

Of note: The Mall side of Smithsonian will be entry-only after 9pm.

  • Visitors will have restricted or no access to some national sites, including the Washington Monument, and the Martin Luther King Jr. and World War II memorials.

By boat —

It’s a blast to catch the show from the water, but know that there will be restrictions starting at 9am on July 4 through the following morning.

  • There will be two zones, one designated for anchoring and another no-boat zone.
  • There may be intermittent travel restrictions throughout the day.
Boating restrictions. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department
