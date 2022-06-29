15 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent near D.C. starting at $70 an hour

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Heated saltwater resort-style pool

This top 100-ranked pool comes with a LA/Miami-style ambiance and free WiFi, speakers, a fire pit, and pool toys.

  • Location: Bowie
  • Cost: $70-$100 per hour for up to 15 guests ($5 per hour per guest after 15 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 25.
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Private saltwater pool with waterfall

This spacious saltwater pool comes with a new patio and BBQ bar, waterfall, fire pit, and trampoline.

  • Location: Vienna
  • Cost: $90 per hour for up to 12 guests ($15 per hour per guest after 12 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 18.
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Oversized saltwater pool

Take a few laps in this 20 x 40-foot saltwater pool.

  • Location: Rockville
  • Cost: $95 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 20.
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
