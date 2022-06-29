15 mins ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near D.C. starting at $70 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.
1. Heated saltwater resort-style pool
This top 100-ranked pool comes with a LA/Miami-style ambiance and free WiFi, speakers, a fire pit, and pool toys.
- Location: Bowie
- Cost: $70-$100 per hour for up to 15 guests ($5 per hour per guest after 15 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 25.
2. Private saltwater pool with waterfall
This spacious saltwater pool comes with a new patio and BBQ bar, waterfall, fire pit, and trampoline.
- Location: Vienna
- Cost: $90 per hour for up to 12 guests ($15 per hour per guest after 12 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 18.
3. Oversized saltwater pool
Take a few laps in this 20 x 40-foot saltwater pool.
- Location: Rockville
- Cost: $95 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 20.
