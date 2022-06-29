Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.

This top 100-ranked pool comes with a LA/Miami-style ambiance and free WiFi, speakers, a fire pit, and pool toys.

Location: Bowie

Bowie Cost: $70-$100 per hour for up to 15 guests ($5 per hour per guest after 15 guests)

$70-$100 per hour for up to 15 guests ($5 per hour per guest after 15 guests) Number of guests: Up to 25.

Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

This spacious saltwater pool comes with a new patio and BBQ bar, waterfall, fire pit, and trampoline.

Location: Vienna

Vienna Cost: $90 per hour for up to 12 guests ($15 per hour per guest after 12 guests)

$90 per hour for up to 12 guests ($15 per hour per guest after 12 guests) Number of guests: Up to 18.

Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Take a few laps in this 20 x 40-foot saltwater pool.

Location: Rockville

Rockville Cost: $95 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)

$95 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour per guest after five guests) Number of guests: Up to 20.