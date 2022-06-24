This week's roundup of hot homes for sale features five properties between $400,000 and $7.9 million.

Why we love it: This townhouse comes with brand-new appliances, cabinets, lighting, and flooring in the kitchen and upper level.

Neighborhood: Takoma Park

Takoma Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,380 square feet

Trevor Moore at Compass Features: New stainless steel appliances, central A/C, recessed lighting.

Photo: courtesy of Trevor Moore

Photo: courtesy of Trevor Moore

Photo: courtesy of Trevor Moore

Why we love it: This two-story rowhouse with basement is just a couple of blocks from the Potomac Ave Metro, and close to many shops and restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment venues.

Neighborhood: Hill East

Hill East Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,766 square feet

Mary Bazargan at Redfin Features: Front porch and fenced-in patio, $0 electricity bills thanks to solar panels, skylight, upgraded countertops.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This townhouse spans four levels and features two decks; it has been updated with hardwood floors and new carpeting.

Neighborhood: Clarendon

Clarendon Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,628 square feet

Khalil El-Ghoul of Glass House Real Estate Features: Fireplace, central A/C, attached one-car garage.

Photo: courtesy of Khalil El-Ghoul

Photo: courtesy of Khalil El-Ghoul

Why we love it: Easy choice if you've got the budget: Check out the secluded heated pool!

Neighborhood: Adams Morgan

Adams Morgan Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,872 square feet

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe, and Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties Features: Custom millwork, 10-foot ceilings, fenced-in patio, three fireplaces.

Photo: courtesy of Robert Hryniewicki

Photo: courtesy of Robert Hryniewicki

Photo: courtesy of Robert Hryniewicki

Why we love it: This stylish, extra-spacious Victorian comes with a private garden and terrace.

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Georgetown Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 6,135 square feet

Mattia D'Affuso of TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, fireplace, French doors, water garden, full staff quarters in the basement.

Photo: courtesy of Mattia D'Affuso

Photo: courtesy of Mattia D'Affuso

Photo: courtesy of Mattia D'Affuso