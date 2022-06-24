Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $400k
This week's roundup of hot homes for sale features five properties between $400,000 and $7.9 million.
56 Seek Ct. - $400,000
Why we love it: This townhouse comes with brand-new appliances, cabinets, lighting, and flooring in the kitchen and upper level.
- Neighborhood: Takoma Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,380 square feet
- Listed by: Trevor Moore at Compass
- Features: New stainless steel appliances, central A/C, recessed lighting.
833 Kentucky Ave. SE - $965,000
Why we love it: This two-story rowhouse with basement is just a couple of blocks from the Potomac Ave Metro, and close to many shops and restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment venues.
- Neighborhood: Hill East
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,766 square feet
- Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
- Features: Front porch and fenced-in patio, $0 electricity bills thanks to solar panels, skylight, upgraded countertops.
1208 N. Danville St. - $1.1 million
Why we love it: This townhouse spans four levels and features two decks; it has been updated with hardwood floors and new carpeting.
- Neighborhood: Clarendon
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,628 square feet
- Listed by: Khalil El-Ghoul of Glass House Real Estate
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, attached one-car garage.
2009 Kalorama Rd. NW - $2.9 million
Why we love it: Easy choice if you've got the budget: Check out the secluded heated pool!
- Neighborhood: Adams Morgan
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,872 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe, and Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
- Features: Custom millwork, 10-foot ceilings, fenced-in patio, three fireplaces.
3313 O St. NW - $7.9 million
Why we love it: This stylish, extra-spacious Victorian comes with a private garden and terrace.
- Neighborhood: Georgetown
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 6,135 square feet
- Listed by: Mattia D'Affuso of TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, fireplace, French doors, water garden, full staff quarters in the basement.
