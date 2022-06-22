Progressives gain seats on D.C. Council

D.C. voters backed D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson over a left-leaning challenger on Tuesday. But progressives gained two other seats on the Council.

Why it matters: The victories for the progressive candidates are likely to pit the council against Mendelson and Mayor Bowser even more often than before. The latter two are typically seen as fiscal moderates in the Democratic city.

Top issues for the next council include tackling violence — where fault lines emerge over whether to increase policing or other interventions — and the District's full recovery from the pandemic.

What's happening: Zachary Parker, who had support from left-leaning council members and groups, won the Ward 5 seat, dooming the political comeback hopes of former council member Vincent Orange.

In affluent Ward 3 progressive Matt Frumin had a lead over Eric Goulet. Over the past week, three candidates had dropped out of the race to support Frumin, who had nearly 38% of the vote over Goulet's 31%.

The Board of Elections had counted over 89,000 votes by 9:40pm.

Elsewhere, Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau defended her seat, fending off a spirited challenge from a more moderate political newcomer Salah Czapary. Nadeau was on track for a third term after winning 47% of the vote.

Outside Smitty’s on Georgia Avenue Tuesday night, Nadeau said she was hopeful that Ward 3 and Ward 5’s races would add more progressive voices to the council.

At-large Council member Anita Bonds led in a four-person race with 38% of the vote. Lisa Gore and Nate Fleming trailed with both tied at around 27%.

Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen ran unopposed.

The big picture: The most consequential position of council chair remained in Mendelson's control.

Four years after he trounced a left-leaning candidate, Mendelson faced a more formidable opponent in advisory neighborhood commissioner Erin Palmer. Yet on Tuesday, Mendelson still commanded nearly 55% of the vote.

