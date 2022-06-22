D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser wins Democratic primary, set for third term

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has won the Democratic primary, putting her on track for a third term to lead the nation’s capital.

Why it matters: The moderate Democrat becomes the first since “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry to win more than two mayoral races, besting challenges from the left after campaigning to hire more police officers to rein in rising crime and continue her investments in affordable housing.

In the deeply blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory.

Bowser had received 50% of the vote reported as of 9:42pm, according to the D.C. Board of Elections, which had counted over 89,000 ballots at the time. The AP called the race for Bowser early in the night.

At-large Council member Robert White stood at nearly 39%. Ward 8 Council member Trayon White had received 9%.

What they're saying: Robert White congratulated Bowser on her win, telling reporters at his watch party that as a council member he is committed to working with the incumbent mayor, calling on her to "urgently" work toward a "comprehensive public safety plan."

The big picture: The city’s Democratic race mirrored the same nationwide divisions between moderates and progressives — especially when it came to tackling violence.

The District had witnessed 97 homicides by Election Day, up 15% from the same point in time last year, when killings hit an 18-year high.

Bowser supported increasing the police force to 4,000 officers, while both Robert White and Trayon White, who are unrelated, opposed the idea and said they would invest more in other crime intervention strategies and in funding for jobs.

Between the lines: The District has grown more prosperous since Bowser took office in 2015, with its budget growing 50% to $19.5 billion. And development has boomed, sprouting new blocks of apartments and office towers in trendy neighborhoods.

That growth has come with rising rent and home prices. While the mayor has increased annual spending on affordable housing — above her original commitment, to $100 million a year — data shows that the city has not followed through on its promise to spend half of the funds on homes for the city’s poorest residents.

Observers point out that the District has done relatively well — aside from crime — and Bowser has avoided groundbreaking crises that led to the downfall of previous District politicians.

Zoom out: Maurice Jackson, a Georgetown University history professor and city expert, does not foresee a big change in leadership in a third Bowser term.

Calling on Bowser for “more innovative ideas,” Jackson said the mayor must do more to “preserve the essence” of Black heritage and culture in Washington. Once known as “Chocolate City,” D.C. is now only 46% Black.

“Does the city look better? Of course it looks better,” said Jackson, author of a forthcoming book titled Halfway to Freedom: The Struggles and Strivings of Black People in Washington, D.C. “Our neighborhoods look better. But what difference does it make if in those same neighborhoods those African Americans aren’t there?”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chelsea Cirruzzo contributed to this report.